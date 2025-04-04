Premier Tuning Group Launches Verstand Remote Tuning For C190 AMG GT At Home TCU Tuning Is Here

PTG Remote AMG TCU Tuning

Premier Tuning Group has launched the world's first at home TCU Tuning, allowing customers to have their ECU and TCU tuned from their own home using Verstand.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Premier Tuning Launches Verstand Remote Tuning for C190 AMG GT at Home TCU Tuning is HerePremier Tuning Group, a leading provider of performance tuning solutions, has made a groundbreaking announcement for car enthusiasts and owners of C190 AMG GT platforms. The company has launched the world's first at home TCU (Transmission) Tuning, allowing customers to have their ECU and TCU tuned from the comfort of their own home through Verstand Direct Port Tuning.This new service from Premier Tuning Group is a game-changer for car owners who are looking to enhance the performance of their C190 AMG GT. With Verstand Direct Port Tuning, customers can now have their ECU and TCU tuned remotely, eliminating the need to visit a physical location for tuning services. This not only saves time and effort but also provides a more convenient option for customers.The team at Premier Tuning Group is proud to offer this innovative solution, which is the result of years of research and development. The Verstand Direct Port Tuning technology is a testament to the company's commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its customers. With this new service, customers can expect improved performance, increased horsepower, and a smoother driving experience for their C190 AMG GT.“This launch marks a significant milestone not just for Premier Tuning Group, but for the tuning industry as a whole,” said Steve Atneyel, CEO of Premier Tuning Group.“Verstand Direct Port Tuning allows us to deliver full ECU and TCU calibration to the C190 AMG GT platform remotely - including torque limiters, shift logic refinement, and thermal management strategies - all without requiring a physical shop visit. This is the culmination of extensive R&D, rigorous validation, and a relentless pursuit of performance without compromise. It's the most efficient way to unlock the platform's potential, directly from the customer's home.”Premier Tuning Group's Verstand Remote Tuning for C190 AMG GT is now available for customers worldwide. The company encourages interested individuals to visit their website for more information and to schedule a tuning session. With this new service, Premier Tuning Group continues to solidify its position as a leader in the performance tuning industry, providing customers with the latest and most advanced solutions for their vehicles.For more information about Premier Tuning Group and their Verstand Remote Tuning for C190 AMG GT, please visit their website or contact their team directly. Stay tuned for more exciting updates and innovations from Premier Tuning Group as they continue to push the boundaries of performance tuning.

