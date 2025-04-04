Six New High-Quality Indian Egg Donors Now Available In The USA And Canada: Indianeggdonors Expands Selection

IndianEggDonor - ED1441 Beautiful & Brilliant Egg Donor Available

"IndianEggDonors announces six new high-quality Indian egg donors, available for immediate nationwide shipment in the USA and Canada."

- Dr. Rashmi Gulati, MD, Reproductive Medicine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IndianEggDonors Expands Selection: Six New High-Quality Indian Egg Donors Now Available in the USA and Canada

NeIndianEggDonors, a leading provider of Indian egg donation services in the USA and Canada, proudly announces the immediate availability of six new frozen Indian donor eggs. These eggs are sourced from highly qualified donors and are available for nationwide shipping across the USA and Canada within 48 hours of order receipt.

With the increasing demand for Indian egg donors, this addition expands opportunities for intended parents seeking high-quality frozen Indian donor eggs with proven success rates. All eggs are stored at FDA-registered IVF centers, undergo rigorous genetic testing at CLIA-certified laboratories, and meet strict industry standards to ensure top quality.

Meet Our Newest Indian Egg Donors

Each of our new Indian egg donors meets our high standards for education, health, and background. Below are their details:

Donor IDAgeHeightHair ColorEye ColorEducation

ED0019629 5'2" Black BrownBachelor-Level Graduate

ED0109326 5'4" Black BrownBachelor of Arts

ED0150527 5'4" Black BrownBachelor-Level Graduate

ED0736331 5'5" Black Brown Bachelor-Level Graduate

ED0717326 5'3" Black BrownAssociate of Arts

ED14411 31 5'4" Black BrownBachelor of Science



Why Choose IndianEggDonors?

IndianEggDonors is recognized as one of the largest Indian egg donor banks in the USA and Canada. With over 1,000 pre-screened egg donors, our database offers one of the most comprehensive selections of Indian egg donors available. Our affiliated networks facilitate over 600 egg donation and surrogacy journeys annually, making us a trusted choice for Indian couples seeking egg donation.

High-Quality, FDA-Certified Frozen Indian Donor Eggs

Top-quality M2 eggs frozen at FDA-registered IVF centers

Genetically tested in CLIA-certified laboratories

Available for shipment within 48 hours

High success rates for fertility treatments

For intended parents searching for affordable Indian egg donation in the USA, our services offer an efficient and secure solution.

Pricing & Availability

The cost for a cohort of six eggs is $18,000. This includes all quality testing and nationwide delivery to any fertility clinic in the USA and Canada.

To receive detailed donor profiles, reserve an egg donor, or explore other donors, please contact us:

Email: ...

Phone: Call Reeta or Dr. Veera at 1-212-661-7177

Browse our full donor database: [Indian egg donor near me ]

Ideal Candidates for Our Egg Donation Program

Typical Indian egg donors in our database are:

Between 5'4" and 5'8" tall

Between 120-140 pounds

College-educated, many with Master's Degrees

In excellent health, meeting all FDA egg donation requirements

For those looking for an Indian egg donor near me, our nationwide donor egg shipping ensures that intended parents across the USA and Canada can access high-quality donor eggs quickly and securely.

Success Stories & Testimonials

Our egg donation program has successfully helped hundreds of Indian couples fulfill their dreams of parenthood. We take pride in our high egg donor success rates, offering families a reliable, secure, and efficient process. Many of our recipients have shared stories of successful pregnancies, with testimonials highlighting our trusted egg donation services.

About IndianEggDonors

IndianEggDonors is one of the most reputable egg donor agencies in the USA, specializing in frozen Indian donor eggs. Through our extensive network and partnerships, we provide intended parents with access to high-quality Indian egg donors at affordable prices.

Our affiliated platforms include PatientsMedical, Surrogacy4All and EggDonors4All, offering a comprehensive solution for egg donation and surrogacy services.

Media Contact:

Dee Gulati, comSurrogacy4All | EggDonors4All1148 5th Avenue, Suite 1C, New York, NY 10128Phone: (212) 661-7673Cell: (917) 601-3863

Deepak Gulati

Indian Egg Donors

+1 9176013863

email us here

