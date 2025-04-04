Voler Strategic Advisors Chief Strategy Officer Rolando Bonilla Honored As Silicon Valley Latino Business Leader

SAN JOSÉ, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rolando Bonilla, Chief Strategy Officer at Voler Strategic Advisors, was honored at the Silicon Valley Business Journal's annual Latino Business Leadership Award. He was one of 11 individuals and three companies recognized for their outstanding impact on business and community in Silicon Valley.

Reflecting on the honor, Rolando shared: "I am deeply humbled to receive this award and stand alongside so many inspiring leaders who are shaping the future of Silicon Valley. This recognition is not just about me, it's about the communities we serve and the power of working together to create meaningful change."

"We are thrilled for Rolando. He is a true leader in his field who not only excels at the highest level but also gives back to the community," said Perla Rodriguez, CEO of Voler Strategic Advisors. "His exceptional leadership and commitment to his community inspire those around him."

Bonilla's nomination highlights his dedication to social responsibility, philanthropy, community service, and entrepreneurship. Beginning his career in San Francisco politics, he held key roles such as Chair of the Finance Committee for the San Francisco Juvenile Probation Commission. Transitioning to Silicon Valley, he served as Communications Director for a San José Councilmember and later founded a public relations firm specializing in crisis communications and political strategy. Bonilla also chaired the San José Planning Commission, where he spearheaded significant land-use initiatives and expanded the commission's inclusivity. A dedicated mentor and nonprofit board member, Bonilla is a COVID-19 survivor who established the East San José COVID Relief Fund to support local businesses.

Currently, Rolando chairs the San José Evergreen Community College District Foundation Board and serves on the Happy Hollow Foundation Board. He holds a BA in Politics from the University of San Francisco and a JD from San Francisco Law School.

