Huntsville Govcon Decisive Intelligence Streamlines Operations With Unanet

DULLES, Va., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) for the government contracting (GovCon) industry, today announced that Decisive Intelligence (Decisive Intel) has selected Unanet ERP GovCon to simplify and enhance its business operations while acting as a catalyst to help the firm drive growth.

"As we continue to grow and pursue new contracts, it became necessary for us to have a modern ERP solution that would provide deep insights into our financials and give us confidence with our accounting and compliance," said Bo Ryals, president and cofounder of Decisive Intel. "Unanet checks all the boxes."

Decisive Intel, founded by Huntsville natives Ashley and Bo Ryals, provides development, security, and operations (DevSecOps) software engineering, and cyber and foreign military sales (FMS) support with expert technical talent to the Department of Defense in support of multiple commands, including the U.S. Army Materiel Command, the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command, and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command. The firm is expanding its capabilities to manage a wider variety of federal contracts.

Unanet's ERP software solution will help Decisive Intel manage its complex accounting and compliance needs more efficiently. Teams will be able to create invoices based on real-time data. They can also automate and centralize critical processes, allowing for easier, more effective implementation of DCAA regulations.

"We spoke to several GovCon colleagues who recommended Unanet for its user-friendliness and cost-effectiveness compared to other legacy GovCon software," said Ryals. "With Unanet, we found we can easily customize our reporting and drill down for more accurate insights into our financials, hours, contracts, and other programs that previously required extensive manual work."

Decisive Intel is currently working with its partner, Husband Advisory Group, to implement Unanet ERP GovCon and is looking forward to experiencing more efficiency and better business outcomes as a result of this.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons depend on Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM to provide them with the right mix of functionality, accessibility, and scalability, backed by support that users consistently rate best in its class. To learn more, visit .

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 4,000 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, maintain regulatory compliance, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit .

About Decisive Intelligence

Decisive Intelligence is an engineering services firm providing access to cutting edge technology and subject matter experts who work to support mission critical systems used by the Department of Defense. The company specializes in technology and engineering and work with the top talent, ranging from software developers to model based systems engineers and everything in-between. For more information, visit .

