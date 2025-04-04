Carevet Launches Clinical Advisory Board To Advance Evidence-Based Veterinary Medicine

ST. LOUIS, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 2025 clinical initiatives, CareVet is proud to introduce the Clinical Advisory Board, an elite internal team of veterinary professionals dedicated to advancing veterinary medicine through research, innovation, and real-world clinical application.

Comprised of forward-thinking experts with interests in dermatology, oncology, urgent care, orthopedic surgery, wellness, and internal medicine, the Clinical Advisory Board is committed to solving complex problems, trialing new medical treatments, and leveraging the latest advancements in AI and technology to enhance patient care. By sharing breakthroughs and developing best practices, the board plays a crucial role in shaping the future of veterinary medicine.

"ClinicalConnect, our internal exchange platform for the Board to share updates, is a game-changer-it helps us share real-life practice pearls, and stay connected across the CareVet network. It's a great tool for my team, and ultimately better for our patients," said Dr. Amy Anderson, Medical Director and Clinical Advisory Board Member.

"The involvement of the CareVet Clinical Advisory Board, composed of experienced veterinarians and technicians, further enriches CareVet's network by offering insights and expertise," said Dr. Michael Troop, Medical Director and Clinical Advisory Board Member. "As a member of the CareVet community for close to 4 years, I am excited to be part of the Advisory Board and am committed to CareVet's goal of constantly improving the patient care provided by all of the CareVet hospitals."

Through evidence-based decision-making, the Clinical Advisory Board will provide timely insights, pilot new treatments, and ensure that CareVet hospitals remain at the forefront of veterinary excellence. This initiative underscores CareVet's mission to improve clinical outcomes by applying the latest research and technological advancements to everyday practice.

For more information about the Clinical Advisory Board and CareVet's commitment to advancing veterinary medicine, visit carevethealth .

About CareVet

CareVet is a leading operator of veterinary hospitals across 35+ states with more than 2,500 Team Members. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Kent Thornberry, a DVM who built and grew two of his own veterinary hospitals before selling them to two separate veterinary practice management groups, and Greg Siwak, a highly regarded entrepreneur. Together, they felt there was a better operating model for hospitals anchored in delivering industry-leading clinical outcomes by investing in our Veterinarians, Team Members, and the continuous advancement of knowledge. CareVet is privately held and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. It can be visited at CareVetHealth and followed on LinkedIn at @CareVet-Health and Facebook at @CareVetHealth.

Media Contact:

Emma Sanders

[email protected]

SOURCE CareVet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED