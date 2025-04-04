TALON Selects Litchfield Underwriters To Provide Comprehensive Stop-Loss Coverage For Transformative Equitable Healthcare Pricing Network

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Universally Acceptable Payment AmountTM, or UAPATM, developed internally at TALON, is a fair, transparent price, ensuring unprecedented price consistency and improvement of the patient experience through unparalleled pricing clarity. UAPA leverages advanced machine learning to ingest and transform massive amounts of healthcare pricing data, curating a single, evidence-based rate that the patients and providers can trust. Unlike other contracted rates within healthcare, UAPA eliminates the "network discount" concept, and instead reflects actual commercial acceptance.

Derived from real, commercial prices spanning over 400+ payers, UAPA lands at an equitable midpoint-not artificially low or high. Providers see a realistic rate they already use; employers get predictable spend, and patients enjoy fair, ethical, transparent pricing.

"The healthcare industry will experience a paradigm shift as a result of our development and deployment of UAPA," commented Mark Galvin, CEO of TALON. "This shift means a more efficient, patient-centric, free-market driven financial environment for healthcare patients and providers. Litchfield Underwriters' extensive ability to craft solutions to match TALON's unique risk appetite and profile made our decision to work alongside them very easy."

"As a result of price transparency legislation, such as the Transparency in Coverage Rule, and the significant increases in fully-insured premiums, there has been a growing demand for self-funded alternatives. With the robust data leveraged by TALON to develop UAPA, we were excited to deploy our proprietary underwriting technologies to provide an innovative medical stop-loss reinsurance policy tailored to TALON's needs," said Michael Pastor, Principal and Cofounder at Litchfield. "By aligning price transparency and price equity, UAPA aligns with our vision for creating a more efficient and effective healthcare ecosystem for employers and their employees."

About Litchfield Underwriters: Founded in 2019 on the principles of stability and integrity, Litchfield Underwriters proprietary underwriting methodologies deliver superior self-funded reinsurance solutions to both commercial clients and Welfare Funds alike. Litchfield's keystone is a proprietary underwriting methodology developed to curate policies specifically for small- to mid-sized employers (50 – 500 employees) facilitating a self-funded alternative to traditional, fully insured health plans. This targeted strategy enables Litchfield to focus on the unique needs of each segment to offer more competitive pricing and policy flexibility, while protecting the reinsurance program's integrity through the inherent hedging strategy tied to each segment's distinct risk profile.

About TALON: TALON is driven to promote and empower healthcare consumers through a set of innovative tools and services that introduce free market dynamics in an otherwise fractured marketplace. TALON has equipped clients in all 50 states to comply and exceed requirements of the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. To learn more, visit

