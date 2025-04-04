Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device To Install/Remove A Fish Finder Transducer (CSK-699)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way for an angler to install or remove an electronic fish finder on the trolling motor of a fishing boat," said an inventor, from Trenton, S.C., "so I invented the QUICK RELEASE MOUNT. My design would work ten times faster than the various transducer mounts already available on the market for avid anglers on boats."

The patent-pending invention provides a quick way to install/remove a fish finder transducer from the trolling motor of a fishing boat. In doing so, it eliminates the need to struggle to free and remove the transducer. As a result, it saves time and effort. It also would fit any type of trolling motor. The invention features a simple and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for anglers with fishing boats. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-699, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

