Tyson & Mendes Secures Full Defense Verdict In Texas 18-Wheeler Trial

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- National insurance defense and litigation firm Tyson & Mendes , LLP announced today a complete defense verdict in Herbert Catalan v. Dustin Summers, a personal injury lawsuit out of the 423rd District Court of Bastrop County, Texas. The jury found no negligence on the part of the defendant, delivering a total win for the defense.

The case arose from a 2020 collision between an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck on a two-lane highway in Bastrop. The plaintiff claimed the defendant's speeding caused the crash and sought to hold him fully responsible for the incident, citing $80,000 in medical expenses and requesting $90,000 at trial. Earlier in the case, plaintiff's counsel had demanded the $50,000 policy limits.

Led by San Antonio Managing Partner Amanda James, the defense admitted their client had been speeding but emphasized he was traveling with the flow of traffic and had taken immediate responsibility during the police investigation. Crucially, the defense pointed out that the plaintiff was operating the 18-wheeler without a driver's license, commercial license, or required cab card, and failed to accept any responsibility for the accident.

“The jury saw through the distraction and focused on common sense,” said Amanda James.“We showed that our client was honest, cooperative, and, although imperfect, not the cause of this accident. We accepted responsibility while the plaintiff refused to accept responsibility for anything-even the most basic requirements of operating a commercial vehicle. We are grateful the jury deliberated this case based on reason and common sense.”

The defense leaned heavily on Tyson & Mendes' Core Four trial strategies, including accepting responsibility, giving the jury a reasonable anchor number ($37,000), and reminding jurors that reasonableness and common sense should guide their decision. Multiple eyewitnesses, including the defendant's passenger and two independent drivers who saw the incident unfold, confirmed the defense's version of events.

“Plaintiff's counsel tried to spin a narrative with baseless accusations of drinking and drug use,” James added.“But no such behavior was true or observed by the responding police officer, who spent over an hour with our client at the scene. The jury recognized these were distractions, and ensured our client received a fair shake.”

James credits her strategic preparation, a strong team, and inspiration from colleagues for the result, including critical strategic support from Complex Trial Partner Stephen C. Haynes, Southeast Regional Managing Partner Holly Howanitz, and Chair of Complex Trials Mina Miserlis. Associate Hailey Standridge provided key support during jury selection and the charge conference.

This verdict marks another success in a venue known for its no-nonsense juries. Tyson & Mendes continues to expand its footprint across Texas with consistent, excellent results for clients in high-risk venues.

The case is Cause No. 423-7704; Herbert Catalan v Dustin Summers.

