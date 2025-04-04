Jones Walker Welcomes Julia Bonestroo Banegas As Special Counsel On Maritime Regulatory Team In Washington, DC

Julia advises clients on federal and state maritime regulations to facilitate smooth business operations in the US and internationally. She assists in preparing for significant projects and establishing compliance programs that support uninterrupted trade and efficient operations. Her knowledge spans a variety of issues, including maritime transportation and regulatory compliance.

"I am excited about joining Jones Walker, a firm with deep maritime roots," Julia said. "It is a great platform for my clients."

Julia represents clients before government agencies such as the Federal Maritime Commission, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as in state and federal courts. Her experience includes supply chain regulatory counseling, state investigations, litigation, commercial contracting, and federal regulatory compliance.

When litigation arises, Julia collaborates with clients to navigate the issues and provides strategic guidance to resolve disputes and safeguard their business interests in an ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

