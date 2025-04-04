Adcellerant Expands Internationally With Canadian Market Entry, Welcomes Industry Veteran George Leith

MENAFN - PR Newswire) To lead this initiative, AdCellerant has appointed George Leith as President of International Partnerships, leveraging his extensive experience in sales, media, and international expansion. Leith previously led the sales organization at Vendasta for a decade and most recently served as Managing Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at Harvard Media. He brings deep expertise to working with media companies, brands, and agencies. Leith's expertise in scaling businesses across borders makes him an ideal leader for AdCellerant's Canadian market entry and future market expansion.

" I'm honored to join AdCellerant and lead our international expansion, starting with the Canadian market," said Leith , President, International Partnerships at AdCellerant. "For over seven years, I've had the privilege of knowing Brock Berry (CEO), Shelby Carlson (COO), and Chris Christopulos (CFO) and watching them build AdCellerant into one of the top advertising and marketing technology firms in the U.S. I'm eager to connect with colleagues, partners, and industry leaders as we make an international impact with AdCellerant!"

AdCellerant Expands to Canada, Bringing Cutting-Edge Digital Solutions to a $15.9B Market

The Canadian expansion begins this spring, with offices opening in Calgary and Saskatoon. AdCellerant will introduce its cutting-edge marketing technology and digital advertising solutions to media companies, agencies, and businesses, helping them achieve stronger digital performance and revenue growth. Canada represents a $15.9 billion digital advertising market, and AdCellerant's platform, Ui, is well-positioned to help local businesses and media companies capture more value by providing cutting-edge and strategic digital marketing solutions.

"As we take this exciting step into the Canadian market, our mission remains to empower businesses with best-in-class technology and data-driven marketing solutions," said Brock Berry, CEO of AdCellerant. "With George's leadership and deep industry expertise, we're confident AdCellerant will deliver measurable results for our Canadian partners."

AdCellerant is dedicated to helping businesses navigate the evolving digital landscape with customized solutions that drive success. This expansion into Canada is just the beginning of a larger international growth strategy that will continue to unfold in the coming months.

