Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Holding(S) In Company


2025-04-04 10:46:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BNR4T868
Issuer Name
RENEWI PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Bank of America Corporation
City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
01-Apr-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
02-Apr-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.308328 11.468018 11.776346 9486962
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.541368 10.807846 11.349214

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB00BNR4T868 248387 0.308328
Sub Total 8.A 248387 0.308328%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Right to Recall N/A N/A 14641 0.018174
Physical Swaps 14/05/2025 N/A 845980 1.050131
Physical Swaps 16/05/2025 N/A 800000 0.993055
Physical Swaps 19/02/2026 N/A 823142 1.021782
Physical Swaps 22/04/2025 N/A 595578 0.739302
Sub Total 8.B1 3079341 3.822444%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 1223478 1.518726
Swaps 30/06/2025 N/A Cash 882 0.001095
Swaps 17/09/2025 N/A Cash 931215 1.155935
Swaps 31/10/2025 N/A Cash 136 0.000169
Swaps 06/01/2026 N/A Cash 1742726 2.163279
Swaps 30/01/2026 N/A Cash 340 0.000422
Swaps 23/02/2026 N/A Cash 1750915 2.173444
Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 4514 0.005603
Swaps 28/04/2026 N/A Cash 266928 0.331343
Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 210757 0.261617
Swaps 01/04/2030 N/A Cash 27343 0.033941
Sub Total 8.B2 6159234 7.645574%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 5.916856 5.916856%
Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 5.548800 5.857128%
Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion
02-Apr-2025
13. Place Of Completion
United Kingdom


