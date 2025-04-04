Manipur Mlas Discuss Political Situation In Crisis-Struck State With Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati/Imphal, April 4 (IANS) In a significant development, seven MLAs of different political parties and a BJP leader from Manipur met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati on Friday, sources said.

Both Manipur legislators and Sarma, who is also the convenor of the BJP led North-East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the Northeast unit of the NDA, did not disclose the issues discussed in the meeting.

Sources asserted that the current political situation was discussed in the meeting and the Manipur leaders requested Sarma to be involved in the situation for its early resolution.

The MLAs reportedly requested the Assam Chief Minister to persuade the Kuki community leaders in Assam to help restore peace and normalcy in Manipur.

Sarma, one of the most prominent leaders of the BJP in the northeastern region, has of late remained silent on the Manipur development, though he initially participated in various meetings relating to the crisis-hit state.

The Manipur MLAs who on Friday held a meeting with the Assam Chief Minister are senior BJP MLAs L. Susindro Meitei and K Govindas Singh, both former ministers, BJP MLAs Shyamkumar Singh, Kh Ibomcha Singh, two National People's Party (NPP) MLAs Shanti Singh and M. Rameshwar Singh, Janata Dal (United) MLA Abdul Nasir.

State unit BJP general secretary K. Sarat Singh was also one of the leaders who met Assam CM Sarma.

Some of the MLAs were in Guwahati to attend a festival of the tribal Thadou community.

JD-U is an ally of BJP in Manipur. In November 2024, the NPP withdrew its support from then Chief Minister N. Biren Singh-led government, claiming that the state government has failed to tackle the ethnic violence in the state.

The NPP is headed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

The NEDA, a constituent of major regional parties in the northeastern states, has been playing a significant political role in the BJP's expansion in the region.

President's Rule was promulgated in Manipur on February 13, four days after Biren Singh, who was heading a BJP-led government for the second term, resigned on February 9, following ethnic violence for over 23 months.