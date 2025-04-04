Duke Energy Completes More Than 96% Of Power Restoration In Ohio And Kentucky Within 36 Hours Work Continues For Hard-Hit Areas In Hamilton And Clermont Counties



Storm-related outages across company's service territory are down from 69,000 to 2,400 Company watching forecasts for potential heavy rain, flooding through the weekend

CINCINNATI, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power for more than 96% of its customers affected by power outages across the region as of 7 a.m. Friday. Crews continue with restoration efforts in the areas hardest hit by the high winds and heavy rains from severe weather that began late Wednesday evening.

In total, storm-related power outages across the company's service territory have decreased from over 60,000 to approximately 2,400 – now largely concentrated in eastern Hamilton and Clermont counties.

"Our crews are working tirelessly, and we've made significant progress, but we won't stop until every last customer who can receive power is back on line," says Clint Carnahan, general manager of emergency preparedness at Duke Energy. "We appreciate our customers' continued patience as we complete the work safely."

Duke Energy is closely monitoring the weather for any incoming storms or flooding that could cause new outages.

Power restoration process

During power restoration, the company's top priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.

