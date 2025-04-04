Brightspeed Launches Three-Months-Free Offer For New Residential Brightspeed Fiber Internet Subscribers

Current Brightspeed customers who upgrade to fiber service get first month free

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Brightspeed , the nation's third-largest fiber broadband builder focused on empowering more homes and businesses with ultrafast, reliable internet, launched special pricing offers for new Brightspeed Fiber Internet residential customers and existing residential customers who upgrade their plan.

New residential customers subscribing to Brightspeed Fiber Internet service with speeds of 600 Mbps or faster receive three months of free service over a 12-month period.1 Current Brightspeed customers who upgrade to fiber service with speeds of 600 Mbps or faster receive their first month free and a $100 reward card.2

Brightspeed was recently awarded the Fastest Internet Service Provider honor in the 2025 Annual Internet Service Provider Review conducted by HighSpeedInternet. Customers have a variety of service and speed options to choose from as they decide what's right for their family, including:



The base Brightspeed fiber plan at 300 Mbps offers fast and reliable connection at an affordable cost. Special pricing for this fiber internet plan is $29 per month.



For HD streaming and competitive gaming, the superfast 600 Mbps fiber plan is best for anyone seeking a speed boost or larger households with multiple devices.



Brightspeed's most popular plan - the 1 Gig. This plan, with speeds up to 940 Mbps, is made for multiple high-bandwidth users, like households that need ultrafast speeds for streaming multiple HD videos, online video meetings and avid gaming.

Brightspeed's fastest plan yet - the 2 Gig. This plan is best for anyone seeking state-of-the-art connectivity that can handle dozens of devices at once.

Consumers can check Brightspeed Fiber Internet availability and special pricing offers in their area by visiting .

1Three Months Free: Ltd avail/areas. 3 Month Free offer via bill credit in mo. 1 and reward card in mos. 6 and 12. Redemption req'd. Taxes & fees extra. Terms apply.

2$100 Reward Card: Ltd time offer; qualifying, new fiber customers only. Select plans only. While supplies last. Redemption req'd. Allow up to 14 weeks. Card issued by Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC. Card terms and exp apply. Restrictions apply.

About Brightspeed

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. and with assets and associated operations in 20 states, Brightspeed provides broadband and telecommunications services through a network platform capable of serving more than 7.3 million homes and businesses. Our 4,000 employees are committed to building a future where more communities benefit from a more connected life, deploying a state-of-the-art fiber network and a customer experience that makes being connected as simple as it should be. For more information, please visit .

