Duke Energy Restores Power For 98% Of Customers From Wednesday's Storm Work Continues For Hard-Hit Areas In Clark, Floyd Counties

PLAINFIELD, Ind., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has restored power for more than 98% of its customers affected by power outages across Indiana as of 9 a.m. ET Friday. Crews will continue with restoration efforts in the areas hardest hit by high winds, tornadoes and significant rainfall from Wednesday's severe weather.

In total, storm-related power outages across the company's service territory have decreased from nearly 97,000 to approximately 1,000 – now largely concentrated in Clark and Floyd counties – as of 9 a.m. ET Friday.

"We've made a lot of progress, but we have to finish strong and do it safely. Restoring the last customer to service is as important as the first," said Clint Carnahan, general manager of emergency preparedness at Duke Energy. "We appreciate our customers' continued patience while we complete the work."

The company is carefully monitoring the weather closely for any incoming storms that could cause new outages. "We urge customers to remain vigilant," Carnahan said.

Power restoration process

During power restoration, the company's priority is to repair large power lines and other infrastructure that will return power to the greatest number of customers as safely, quickly and efficiently as possible. Additionally, it prioritizes essential services such as hospitals and water pumping and treatment facilities. Crews then can work on repairs affecting individual neighborhoods and homes. Click here for information on how Duke Energy restores power.

Tips on what to do before, during and after a storm can be found at duke-energy/safety-and-preparedness/storm-safety .

Outage updates

The most up-to-date information about power outages, including the total number of outages systemwide and estimated times of restoration, can be accessed on Duke Energy's interactive outage map .

Customers can also report and check the status of their power outage in the following ways:



Text OUT to 57801 (standard text and data charges may apply).

Use the Duke Energy mobile app. Download the Duke Energy App from a smartphone via Apple Store or Google Play.

Visit duke-energy/outages on a desktop computer or mobile device. Call the automated outage-reporting system at 800 (800.343.3525).

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 910,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.



Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK ), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.4 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 54,800 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Duke Energy is executing an ambitious energy transition, keeping customer reliability and value at the forefront as it builds a smarter energy future. The company is investing in major electric grid upgrades and cleaner generation, including natural gas, nuclear, renewables and energy storage.

More information is available at duke-energy and the Duke Energy News Center . Follow Duke Energy on X , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook , and visit illumination for stories about the people and innovations powering our energy transition.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy

