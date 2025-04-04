Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon Hosts Informational Sessions And Strengthens Community Commitment With Donation To The Open Door Network

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon moves closer to its highly anticipated grand opening, the company is engaging with the Kern County community through exclusive informational sessions at Bakersfield College's Renegade Event Room located at 1801 Panorama Drive on April 4 and 5 from 10:00 to 12:30. The first session, held on April 4, provided local leaders and invited guests with insights into upcoming job and vendor opportunities in the region. A second session is set to take place on April 5 from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM. These sessions require registration to attend and are designed to share key information; they are not job fairs.

Job opportunities for Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon will be posted on our recruitment site, , starting in May. Additionally, in Summer 2025, Hard Rock will host a series of job fairs and a table games dealer school to welcome members of the community seeking employment opportunities.

"We're excited to bring Hard Rock's world-class hospitality and entertainment to Kern County, and our success starts with the incredible talent we recruit," said Chris Kelley, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon. "These sessions are an important step in sharing our vision with the community, highlighting the career and business opportunities that will become available in the coming months. Hard Rock is dedicated to keeping our promises by hiring locally and building a team that embodies our culture of service, passion, and authenticity."

Hard Rock is consistently recognized as a top employer, having been named one of the nation's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity and Women. In the coming weeks, the company will announce dates for its official hiring events, where Kern County residents can explore exciting career opportunities in gaming, hospitality, and management.

Further underscoring Hard Rock's commitment to Kern County, Tejon Indian Tribe Vice Chair June Nachor and Hard Rock Tejon President Chris Kelley joined Hard Rock representatives in presenting a donation to The Open Door Network, an organization supporting individuals and families affected by domestic violence, homelessness, and human trafficking.

"The Open Door Network is deeply grateful for this generous donation, which will directly support individuals and families in Kern County facing domestic violence, homelessness, and human trafficking," said Lauren Skidmore, CEO, of The Open Door Network. "Hard Rock and the Tejon Indian Tribe's commitment to community investment is truly impactful, and this support will help us continue providing critical services to those who need them most. We look forward to building on this partnership and working together to create lasting change."

For more information on upcoming opportunities with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon, visit href="" rel="nofollow" hardrock/tejo .

View and download high-resolution images and b-roll footage from the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon Informational Sessions HERE .

About Hard Rock® Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 75 countries spanning more than 300 locations including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock TM global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, or href="" rel="nofollow" hardroc .

