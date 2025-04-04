Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Patient Positioning Accessory (CSK-353)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a product to more easily assist when lifting, transferring, and moving a patient," said an inventor, from Blythewood, S.C., "so I invented the HELP ME TO MY FEET VEST. My design would provide the necessary amount of support, and it eliminates the need to grab a conventional belt or under the shoulders which may result in an injury."

The invention provides an improved product to assist when positioning and handling a patient. In doing so, it would be employed in place of standard gait belts. As a result, it increases safety, support and comfort. It also reduces the risk of injuries when lifting, transferring, or ambulating the patient. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for patients, health care workers, caregivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CSK-353, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

