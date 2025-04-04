Builders Announces 29Th Consecutive Dividend

ATLANTA, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based commercial insurance leader, Builders , has announced preliminary financial results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The "A" (Excellent) A.M. Best -rated company's report exhibits strong earnings and net income growth, net written premiums growth, and surplus growth during 2024. As a result, Builders recently declared its 29th consecutive annual dividend payment to qualifying Georgia policyholders. This year's dividend of $1.5 million based on 2024 performance brings total dividends paid across three decades to nearly $58 million.

"With our 29th consecutive dividend, we acknowledge the commitments of our policyholders to ensure safe worksites," stated Todd Campbell, CEO and President of Builders. "Likewise, our agents amplify our workforce advocacy by guiding clients on effective risk management practices, all while we support their clients with steadfast coverage and financial strength. At Builders, we collaborate with our agents to manage risk for our policyholders and this partnership continues to create sustainable profit, making this dividend possible," he added.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)



Gross Written Premium: $270 Million

Record FY 2024 Statutory Surplus: $383 Million

Consolidated Combined Ratio on statutory basis, including policyholder dividends of 100.8%

Loss Ratio: 59.5% FY 2024 Members' Equity: $376 Million

The new dividend was issued in mid-March to Georgia policyholders who have maintained continuous coverage with Builders since January 1, 2023, and who demonstrate an acceptable loss ratio. In addition, the policyholder must have maintained membership in a sponsoring association and be without any unresolved receivable balances.

Builders has grown over the years to exceed $1 billion in total assets with 200+ employees and 1,100 agency locations across the nation, providing commercial insurance policies to over 21,000 businesses across a wide variety of industries in 22 states.

About Builders

A property and casualty insurance leader, Atlanta-based Builders is the region's reliable expert and workforce advocate serving agents and their clients through deep partnerships, service excellence, and financial strength. Over 30 years of market leadership in complex construction risks has fostered exceptional expertise in workers' compensation , injury prevention and best-in-class medical management, driving superior outcomes in any professional industry. Builders and its member companies are rated "A" (Excellent) IX by AM Best. Great Place to Work CertifiedTM - #InsuranceBuiltStrong.

For more information about Builders, visit bldrs .

