18/2025・Trifork Group: Share-Based Incentive Program 2025



Share-Based Incentive Program 2025

Trifork Group AG (“Trifork”) has granted restricted share units (“ RSUs ”) under the existing employee long-term share-based incentive program (“ ELTIP” ) approved by the Board of Directors in 2021.

The third ELTIP 2025 (“ ELTIP 2025c ”) covers the grant in April 2025 to certain employees of the Trifork Group. The ELTIP 2025c is based on RSUs, and employees participating in the ELTIP 2025c may, subject to certain terms and conditions, be allocated RSUs by converting bonuses. RSUs granted will be subject to graded vesting over three years.

Further details about the ELTIP 2025c are stated below:

