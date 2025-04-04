18/2025・Trifork Group: Share-Based Incentive Program 2025
|Participants
|Certain employees of the Trifork Group in selected jurisdictions. Total 37 employees.
|Number of RSUs
|Based on the number of employees participating in the ELTIP 2025c, a total of 19,213 RSUs will be allocated. The number of RSUs is calculated by converting the amount of bonuses and applying the weighted average share price for shares of the last three trading days of 2024.
|Granting
|RSUs comprised by the ELTIP 2025c are granted in April 2025.
|Vesting
|RSUs will vest over a three-year period with 1/3 of the RSUs vesting each year. Vesting is not conditional upon the achievement of any financial or non-financial targets but is conditional upon the participating employee remaining employed with the Trifork Group throughout the vesting period or becoming a good leaver during the vesting period as well as the participating employee having complied in all respects with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2025c.
|Objective
|Attraction and retention of employees in selected jurisdictions.
|Conversion
|Once vested and not lapsed in accordance with the terms and conditions of the ELTIP 2025c, each RSU will entitle the holder to receive one Trifork share.
|Conditions
| RSUs are granted based on the conversion of individual bonus amounts for each participating employee.
The ELTIP 2025c is subject to customary conditions.
|Allocation & theoretical value
| The allocation is based on the weighted average share price of the last three trading days of 2024 (DKK 75.08). Dividing the converting salary by this amount results in the number of RSUs to be granted. The converting total amounts to DKK 1,442,525 (EUR 193,888) and 19,213 RSUs.
The theoretical value for the RSUs is the market price of the Trifork share at grant date minus the expected dividends for the portions vesting after one, two, and three years.
