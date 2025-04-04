MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ruby Littlechild to Receive 2025 Indigenous Women in Leadership Award

Toronto, ON, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) is thrilled to announce Ruby Littlechild, a proud member of Treaty 6 and descendant of the Plains Cree, as the recipient of the 2025 Indigenous Women in Leadership (IWIL) Award.

The IWIL Award, sponsored by LNG Canada, is presented annually to an Indigenous woman who has demonstrated exceptional leadership, mentorship, and a profound impact on her community and beyond.

Ruby Littlechild, National Director of Indigenous Relations at AtkinsRéalis, embodies the values of strength, wisdom, and spiritual connection. Littlechild has consistently worked to bridge the gap between Indigenous communities and industry through inclusive collaboration, authentic stakeholder engagement and a deep understanding of cultural awareness.

“We are so proud to present Ruby Littlechild with the IWIL Award,” said Tabatha Bull, CCIB President & CEO.“This well-deserved recognition reflects her dedication to economic development and reconciliation throughout her career. Ruby's leadership and tireless advocacy are helping to strengthen opportunities for Indigenous communities and her example serves as an inspiration to Indigenous women to pursue and excel in leadership roles.”

Littlechild has a strong commitment to inclusive socio-economic growth, and a deep passion for promoting healing, higher education, and First Nations awareness. Her academic background includes a Bachelor of Arts, a Master of Education Degree, and a Master of Business Administration Degree with a focus on First Nations Community Economic Development, she is also currently working towards her Master of Arts Degree in Human Rights from the University of London. She has worked with numerous organizations and sits on national boards to move the needle forward for Indigenous economic development.

“I accept this recognition from the CCIB with great humility,” said Ruby Littlechild, National Director of Indigenous Relations, AtkinsRéalis.“Coming only a few months after AtkinsRéalis' proudest milestone so far with CCIB -a PAIR Bronze Certification- it is a reminder to me that Indigenous people can make a profound impact on society when we tell our story with authenticity, use our lived experiences to inform our work, and partner constructively with our allies. I feel fortunate to apply myself in what I think of less as a job and more as a calling; helping harness our vast capabilities at AtkinsRéalis to engineer a better future for Indigenous communities.”

Littlechild will be honoured at CCIB's Central Business Forum & IWIL Award Dinner on June 5, 2025, in Toronto.

“Ruby stands out for maintaining a firm connection to our traditional nehiyaw ways and for her commitment to academic excellence,” said Hope Regimbald, Indigenous and Stakeholder Relations Lead, LNG Canada.“She takes those commitments and abilities and delivers high standards for meaningful Indigenous inclusion in some of the world's largest corporations. I am inspired by her personally as a nehiyaw iskwew and honoured to recognize her as a colleague.”

Past recipients of CCIB's IWIL award are from all across Canada, including the Honourable Jody Wilson-Raybould, Roberta Jamieson, Nicole Bourque-Bouchier, Dr. Deborah Saucier, Chief Tammy Cook-Searson, Shelly Mandeville, Rose Paul, and Annette Morgan.

-30-

About Canadian Council for Indigenous Business:

CCIB is committed to the full participation of Indigenous peoples in Canada's economy. As a national, non-partisan association, its mission is to promote, strengthen and enhance a prosperous Indigenous economy through the fostering of business relationships, opportunities, and awareness. CCIB offers knowledge, resources, and programs to its members to cultivate economic opportunities for Indigenous peoples and businesses across Canada. For more information, visit .

For more information contact:

Alannah Jabokwoam

Senior Associate, Communications & Public Relations

Canadian Council for Indigenous Business

...

T: 416.961.8663 ext. 227

Attachment

Ruby Littlechild

CONTACT: Alannah Jabokwoam Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (416) 961-8663 ext. 227 ...