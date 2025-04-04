Professional golfer Patrick Cantlay and caddie Joe LaCava partner with Folds of Honor

Professional golfer Patrick Cantlay and caddie Joe LaCava partner with Folds of Honor to support the families of military and first responders.

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Folds of Honor is excited to announce a partnership with PGA TOUR player, Patrick Cantlay, and his caddie, Joe LaCava, to establish three Folds of Honor scholarships.A native of Long Beach, California, Patrick Cantlay has been one of the world's most elite golfers as a staple in the Top 10 of the Official World Golf Rankings since first breaking into the Top 10 in 2019, highlighted by being named PGA TOUR Player-of-the-Year in 2021. Patrick played collegiate golf at UCLA, where he entered the global golf scene with one of the most prolific amateur careers in history, including 54 consecutive weeks as the top-ranked amateur in the world and the lowest round by an amateur in PGA TOUR history (60) at the Travelers Championship in 2011. As a PGA TOUR member, Patrick has eight official PGA TOUR victories, including the 2021 FedEx Cup Championship after back-to-back playoff wins at the BMW Championship and TOUR Championship. In 2022, Patrick successfully retained his BMW Championship title – the first defense of a playoff event in PGA TOUR history – leading to another multi-win season. Patrick has also represented the United States in five consecutive team events, including the winning U.S. Ryder Cup (2020) and Presidents Cup (2019, 2022, & 2024) teams.Joe LaCava, from Newtown, Connecticut, is a member of the Caddie Hall of Fame. He has worked alongside many of golf's great names, including Fred Couples and Tiger Woods. Most recently, Joe has been on the bag for Patrick, serving as his caddie during several significant career moments, including representing the United States in the Ryder Cup and the Presidents Cup.Patrick launched The Patrick Cantlay Foundation in 2019 with a mission to support, assist, and advocate on behalf of first responders and junior golf. A relationship with Folds of Honor supports the Foundation's mission, and together, Patrick and Joe would like to support first responders and their families, especially through the recent wildfire tragedies across the country.“I am very fortunate to play golf for a living, and I am proud to have the opportunity to give back. Creating Folds of Honor scholarships for three deserving students whose parents have given so much to protect and serve our communities is truly an honor,” said Patrick.Folds of Honor will establish three scholarships that will be given to qualified recipients from first responder families in the name of Patrick Cantlay and Joe LaCava: one scholarship will be awarded to a first responder family in California where Patrick grew up, a second to a family in Connecticut, where Joe resides, and the final to a family in New York.“We are grateful to Patrick and Joe for supporting the families of American heroes,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor .“Players, caddies, tournaments, fans, and golf organizations play an integral role in supporting our recipients. Patrick and Joe are true patriots and understand the importance of an education for spouses and children who deserve and need our help.”About Folds of HonorFolds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of U.S. military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling about $290 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 45 percent are minorities. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.For more information about Folds of Honor, please contact Robbie Zalzneck at ....For media inquiries, please contact Glenn Greenspan at ....

