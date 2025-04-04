Pullman, WA Simplifies Infrastructure Management With Opengov

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PULLMAN, WA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Faced with aging infrastructure and limited visibility into its assets, leaders in Pullman, WA set out for a modern solution to help the Public Works department better manage daily operations. They found the intuitive, comprehensive platform they needed in OpenGov, the leader in AI-powered software built for local government.For years, City staff relied on spreadsheets, paper, and outdated software to manage infrastructure-a reactive, time-consuming process that strained limited resources. They needed a solution that could streamline operations, provide real-time asset insights, and support more strategic, data-driven decisions. OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management stood out for its ease of use, powerful reporting tools, and proven success in helping communities improve infrastructure longevity.With the adoption of OpenGov Enterprise Asset Management, Pullman officials anticipate greater efficiency and visibility across their asset operations. Staff expects to save time and reduce costs by moving from manual processes to a centralized, digital system. In doing so, they'll gain clearer insights into maintenance needs and long-term investment priorities, empowering leaders to plan more proactively and safeguard Pullman's critical infrastructure for the future.Pullman joins more than 2,000 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.OpenGov is the leader in AI-enabled software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 2,000 communities across the United States. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique asset management, permitting and licensing, procurement, tax and revenue, budgeting and planning, and financial management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov platform empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust in the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov .

