Cardiac Safety Services Market To Reach USD 510.7 Billion By 2033, Driven By Rising Cardiovascular Disease Cases

Emergen Research Logo

The global Cardiac Safety Services Market is poised for significant growth, with market size expected to increase from an estimated USD 310.1 billion in 2024

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Global Cardiac Safety Services Market Research Report added by Emergen Research to its expanding repository is an all-inclusive document containing insightful data about the Cardiac Safety Services market and its key elements. The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is curated with an intent to offer the readers and businesses a competitive edge over other players in the industry. The report sheds light on the minute details of the Cardiac Safety Services industry pertaining to growth factors, opportunities and lucrative business prospects, regions showing promising growth, and forecast estimation till 2033

The global Cardiac Safety Services Market is poised for significant growth, with market size expected to increase from an estimated USD 310.1 billion in 2024 to USD 510.7 billion by 2033, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during the forecast period. The primary factors fueling this expansion include the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an ageing population, technological advancements in heart monitoring, and increasing demand for personalized medicine.

As populations age, the incidence of heart-related conditions continues to grow. According to the Population Reference Bureau, the number of Americans aged 65 and older is projected to rise from 58 million in 2022 to 82 million by 2050, accounting for 23% of the total U.S. population. This demographic shift is a significant driver of demand for advanced cardiac safety services, which play a crucial role in monitoring heart health and preventing complications.

Technology is playing a transformative role in the Cardiac Safety Services Market. Wearable devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and telemedicine innovations are enabling real-time heart monitoring and early detection of potential cardiac conditions. These advancements not only improve patient outcomes but also support more proactive healthcare management. In November 2023, iRhythm Technologies, Inc. introduced its latest Zio monitor and enhanced Zio Long-Term Continuous Monitoring (LTCM) service in the United States, reinforcing the industry's commitment to improved cardiac diagnostics.

Get Free Sampel PDF Copy Of This Report At:

Increasing Cardiovascular Disease Prevalence Fuels Market Growth

The growing incidence of cardiovascular diseases is a key driver behind the market's expansion. Cardiovascular conditions such as coronary heart disease, peripheral artery disease, and cerebrovascular disease continue to affect millions globally. A study published by Oxford University Press estimated that over 200 million people were affected by peripheral artery disease in 2020, with cases expected to rise by 50% by 2045. Additionally, the British Heart Foundation reported that heart and circulatory diseases caused approximately 170,000 deaths per year in the UK, accounting for 27% of all deaths in the country.

Cardiac safety services help prevent such diseases by providing crucial monitoring and early detection tools, reducing risks and improving patient survival rates. As awareness grows and healthcare systems invest more in preventative care, the market is expected to witness further growth.

Regulatory Challenges May Slow Market Expansion

Despite its promising growth trajectory, the market faces challenges related to stringent regulatory requirements. Organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency impose strict guidelines for cardiac safety evaluations, requiring extensive documentation and prolonged approval processes. These regulatory hurdles can increase costs for pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, slowing down new product introductions. While these measures are critical for ensuring patient safety, they can also limit market entry for smaller firms, reducing innovation and competition.

Market Segmentation: Integrated Services Lead, Standalone Services to Grow Rapidly

The Cardiac Safety Services Market is segmented into Integrated Services and Standalone Services. In 2024, Integrated Services accounted for the largest market share, driven by the demand for all-in-one diagnostic platforms that enhance accuracy and efficiency. These systems incorporate multiple technologies such as ECG, blood pressure monitoring, and imaging, offering comprehensive cardiac assessments and streamlined data management.

Standalone Services, however, are expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. These services focus exclusively on monitoring cardiovascular health during clinical trials, making them crucial for evaluating new drugs and medical devices. As clinical trials become more complex and the need for precise cardiac safety assessments rises, demand for standalone services is expected to surge.

Request Customization:

Competitive Terrain:

The global Cardiac Safety Services industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some major companies included in the Cardiac Safety Services market report are:

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Medpace

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Clarion

Ncardia

IQVIA

Certara

PPD Inc. (Part of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

SGS S.A.

ICON Plc

WuXi AppTec

Charles River Laboratories

Eurofins Scientific

Frontage Labs

Banook Group

Biotrial

Celerion

Richmond Pharmacology

PhysioStim

Shanghai Medicilon Inc.

ACM Global Laboratories

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Nova Research Laboratories LLC

Biobeat

CRS. Experts. Early Phase.

The report further divides the Cardiac Safety Services market into key segments such as types, applications, end-user industries, technologies, and key regions of the market. The report also sheds light on the segment and region exhibiting promising growth in the Cardiac Safety Services market.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Cardiac Safety Services market based on product type, technology, method, application, end-user, and region:

Cardiac Safety Services Market Segmentation Analysis

By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Integrated Services

Standalone Services

By Service Type

Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

ECG/Holter Measurement Services

Blood Pressure Measurement Services

Cardiovascular Imaging Services

Thorough QT Studies Services

Other Cardiac Safety Services

By End User

Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Browse Full Report:

Regional Outlook:

North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Italy)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Middle East & Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Cardiac Safety Services market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Cardiac Safety Services industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Cardiac Safety Services market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Cardiac Safety Services Market by 2033?

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

Eric Lee

Emergen Research

+ +91 90210 91709

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.