Seoul's Pivot After Yoon's Removal Could Prove A Win For China

MENAFN - Asia Times) The Constituional Court's finalization of the impeachment of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on April 4 has sent shockwaves through the Korean Peninsula and beyond. With opposition leader Lee Jae-myung now favored to win the presidency in a likely snap election, South Korea stands at a geopolitical crossroads – precariously perched between its democratic allies and an increasingly assertive China.

This is not merely a domestic crisis. It's a moment of strategic vulnerability. Beijing, for one, is watching with quiet satisfaction. China sees an opportunity to reclaim influence long denied; the US, disillusioned with an ally it increasingly sees as ungrateful, questions the very value of its commitments on the peninsula.

Lee Jae-myung – known for his conciliatory stance toward Beijing and Pyongyang – may tilt South Korea toward a new kind of alignment, one far more palatable to Xi Jinping than to Washington.

Beijing has never shed its historical vision of Korea as a subordinate – an obedient tributary nestled under the Middle Kingdom's shadow. From the diplomatic rituals of the Joseon Dynasty to Mao Zedong's Cold War framing of Korean deference, the narrative has remained strikingly consistent: keep Korea close, compliant and within China's sphere.