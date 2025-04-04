Seoul's Pivot After Yoon's Removal Could Prove A Win For China
This is not merely a domestic crisis. It's a moment of strategic vulnerability. Beijing, for one, is watching with quiet satisfaction. China sees an opportunity to reclaim influence long denied; the US, disillusioned with an ally it increasingly sees as ungrateful, questions the very value of its commitments on the peninsula.
Lee Jae-myung – known for his conciliatory stance toward Beijing and Pyongyang – may tilt South Korea toward a new kind of alignment, one far more palatable to Xi Jinping than to Washington.China's long game: a tributary state reimagined
Beijing has never shed its historical vision of Korea as a subordinate – an obedient tributary nestled under the Middle Kingdom's shadow. From the diplomatic rituals of the Joseon Dynasty to Mao Zedong's Cold War framing of Korean deference, the narrative has remained strikingly consistent: keep Korea close, compliant and within China's sphere.
