PARRIS Law Firm Secures Over $100 Million In Jury Verdicts In Just 8 Days

LOS ANGELES, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a stunning legal achievement, PARRIS Law Firm has obtained over $100 million in jury verdicts across three separate personal injury cases, each surpassing $30 million, in a span of just eight days.

These back-to-back-to-back victories underscore the firm's relentless pursuit of justice on behalf of seriously injured clients.

"These verdicts speak to the power of preparation, truth, and a jury system that gives ordinary people a chance to be heard," said R. Rex Parris, Founding Partner of PARRIS Law Firm. "Each of these clients had their lives changed forever, and we are proud to have helped them find justice."

These three major case victories include:

$36.4 Million Verdict in Catastrophic Car Crash – Palmdale, CA

In a one-week jury trial, PARRIS attorneys Alexander R. Wheeler and Misak Chanchikyan secured a $36.4 million verdict for a woman who was T-boned in Palmdale by a driver who failed to yield at a stop sign. The plaintiff suffered internal bleeding, multiple contusions, and long-term complications that continue to affect her quality of life.

Case No. 22AVCV00163 (Los Angeles Superior Court)

$32.8 Million Verdict Against California Department of Insurance – Los Angeles, CA

Attorneys R. Rex Parris and Khail A. Parris obtained a $32.8 million verdict for a man who was rear-ended by a California Department of Insurance employee driving 65 mph. The client underwent spinal fusion surgery, had a spinal cord stimulator implanted, and was later diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury.

Case No. 22CHCV01159 (Los Angeles Superior Court)

$32.5 Million Verdict in Multi-Vehicle Collision – Lancaster, CA

Attorneys Jason P. Fowler and Jonathan W. Douglass won a $32.5 million verdict for a woman who suffered severe spinal injuries when a multi-vehicle crash forced her to swerve and flip her vehicle. She underwent spinal fusion surgery and continues to experience chronic pain and limited mobility.

Case No. 20AVCV00031 (Los Angeles Superior Court)

These historic wins highlight the firm's continued leadership in high-stakes personal injury litigation and its unwavering commitment to clients throughout California.

About PARRIS Law Firm

Founded in 1985, PARRIS Law Firm is one of California's most respected personal injury and employment law firms. With a reputation for groundbreaking verdicts and fierce client advocacy, PARRIS has recovered over $1.9 billion for its clients. To learn more, go to .

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm

