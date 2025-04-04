Inventhelp Inventor Develops Device To Aid With Entering A Vehicle Seat (CNC-1087)
PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way to sit and turn forward when entering a vehicle," said an inventor, from Mount Holly, N.C., "so I invented THE SEAT ROTATOR. My design eliminates the traditional struggle of climbing into a vehicle seat."
The patent-pending invention provides a faster and easier means for a disabled or elderly individual to enter and exit the seat of a parked car. In doing so, it would eliminate much of the twisting, pulling, and struggling required to enter the car seat. As a result, it increases safety, convenience, and comfort. The invention features a portable and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for disabled or elderly individuals. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-1087, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
