Global Man-Made Fibre (Synthetic & Cellulosic) Production Trends And Statistics Report 2025 With Forecasts To 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Statistics: Global Trends in Man-Made Fibre Production" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added tooffering.This report provides a comprehensive analysis of trends in man-made fibre production by fibre type, and it provides forecasts of man-made fibre production to 2030.

It also provides an overview of general trends in natural fibre production by fibre type, including animal fibres and plant-based fibres. World production of man-made fibres rose in 2023. Synthetic fibre production accounted for most of the rise, and most of the increase in synthetic fibre production was due to growth in polyester fibre output.

Having said that, there was also a healthy rise in cellulosic fibre production. Looking ahead, man-made fibre production is forecast to rise significantly between 2023 and 2030, and at the end of this period it is expected to account for 77% of global fibre production. The rate of growth of man-made fibre production between 2023 and 2030 will reflect similar growth in the production of synthetic fibre and cellulosic fibre.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

GENERAL TRENDS

MAN-MADE FIBRES



Global trends and forecasts of man-made fibre production

Global trends in synthetic fibre production by fibre type Global trends in cellulosic fibre production by fibre type

