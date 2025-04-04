Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Information Services Corporation


2025-04-04 10:14:29
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:47 AM EST - Information Services Corporation : Has filed its notice of meeting and management information circular for ISC's May 13, annual meeting of shareholders. ISC has adopted notice and access to deliver 2025 annual meeting related materials online. Shareholders will receive instructions to access the documents and can request paper copies if preferred. Information Services Corporation shares T are trading unchanged at $26.27.

