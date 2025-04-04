403
Canada's Unemployment Rate Rose To 6.7% In March
(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Employment across Canada declined by 33,000 jobs in March, sending the country's unemployment rate up 0.1 percentage points to 6.7%.
In March, employment declined among men aged 55 and older by 21,000 positions, while there was little change for other demographic groups in Canada.
Among sectors of the economy, employment fell the most in wholesale and retail trade (down 29,000 jobs), as well as information, culture and recreation (down 20,000).
There were notable increases to employment in personal and repair services (up 12,000 jobs), as well as in utilities (up 4,200).
Among the provinces, employment fell the most in the industrial heartland of Ontario (down 28,000 jobs) and in oil-rich Alberta (down 15,000).
Employment gains were seen in Saskatchewan (up 6,600) during March. Employment was little changed in Canada's other provinces and among its northern territories.
Total hours worked among Canadians rose 0.4% in March, following a decline of 1.3% in February. On a year-over-year basis, total hours worked increased 1.2%.
Average hourly wages paid to employees climbed 3.6% higher, or $1.24 to $36.05. That was a slowdown after growth of 3.8% in February of this year.
The rise in the unemployment rate comes amid signs that the Canadian economy is beginning to slow as Canada and the U.S. engage in a trade war.
