China Announces Imposing 34 Pct Tariff On US Products
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIJING, April 4 (KUNA) -- China announced on Friday imposing a 34 percent tariff on all products imported from the United States as of April 10, in retaliation for tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump Administration on Beijing.
This move was taken in line with Chinese foreign trade law and other local acts, Chinese State Council's Customs Tariff Commission said in a statement.
"The United States' imposition of so-called 'reciprocal tariffs' seriously violates WTO rules and damages the legitimate rights and interests of WTO members," China's news agency (Xinhua) reported, citing the statement.
The US move affects Washington's interest and "jeopardises the development of the global economy and the stability of the production and supply chain," it added.
The statement urged the US to cancel the unilateral customs step and settle commercial disputes through negotiations based on mutual respect and benefits.
Meanwhile, China's Ministry of Commerce opposed vehemently the new US step, adding China also filed a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization over the tariffs issue.
The US move "seriously undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system and international economic and trade order," the Commerce Ministry said.
Trump signed a decree imposing 34 percent tariffs on Chain's imports, 20 percent on the EU, 46 percent on Vietnam and 24 percent on Japan. (end)
