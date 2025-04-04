403
Human Rights Council Extends Mandate Of Syria Inquiry Commission
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 4 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) on Thursday adopted a resolution extending the mandate of the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria for another year.
During its 58th session in Geneva the (HRC) called on the international community to ensure adequate resources including financial and logistical support to enable the Commission to carry out its mandate effectively.
The (HRC) also welcomed the recent constitutional declaration describing it as a significant step toward a comprehensive political transition in Syria in line with UN resolutions.
The resolution further recommended lifting sanctions on Syria emphasizing their huge effects on the country's humanitarian and economic conditions.
The Human Right council also stressed in its resolution the need for unrestricted aid delivery to affected areas support for tracing missing persons and the safe and dignified return of displaced individuals and refugees.
The resolution reaffirmed the importance of reaching a political solution to the Syrian crisis urging all parties to commit to an inclusive political transition that upholds justice and ensures lasting peace in the country. (end)
