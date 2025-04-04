Russia Intensifies Drone Attacks On Ukraine By 52% Since Start Of Ceasefire Talks - Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The number of Russian drone strikes across Ukraine has increased by over 50% since the start of U.S.-led ceasefire talks launched in mid-February.

This is according to an analysis by The Telegraph , seen by Ukrinform.

Thirty days into the start of negotiations on February 18, Russia has carried out 4,776 drone strikes on Ukraine, compared to 3,148 strikes in the 30 days before that, according to the latest data from the Ukrainian Air Force Command.

Experts say Moscow has stepped up attacks to coerce Kyiv into concessions and take control of as much territory as possible, as U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to "quickly" end the fighting.

The February 18 meeting in Riyadh was the first between U.S. and Russian officials to discuss the conflict – and was notable for the absence of Ukraine officials. Since then, several more rounds of negotiations have taken place, during which U.S. representatives managed to get Ukraine to agree to a 30-day ceasefire, and Moscow, while not rejecting the idea, put forward its own conditions. In addition, negotiations were held on a ban on strikes on energy infrastructure and on the safety of navigation in the Black Sea.

However, according to the outlet, there are no signs that the shelling is slowing down. The figures show that before the Riyadh meeting, Ukraine had been targeted by an average of 101 drones per day, compared to 154 per day after it, which is 52.5% more.

The Telegraph also noted that the increased attacks came in the days when Donald Trump publicly criticized President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office and the U.S. stopped sharing intelligence with Ukraine.

On February 28, when the U.S. president accused his Ukrainian counterpart of allegedly not being grateful enough for American support, 208 Russian drones were launched over the territory of Ukraine, compared to 166 the day before. On March 7, when the U.S. suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine, Russia launched 252 drones –the second highest number this year, the publication notes.

The analysis also showed that in recent weeks the Russian attacks have become larger and more effective in part because Moscow has changed its tactics in using drones. According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian forces have switched to long-range drones, which are more successful in penetrating Ukrainian air defenses.

However, Ukraine has also stepped up its drone campaign in recent weeks, although to a lesser extent, the article says. According to the newspaper's analysis based on Armed Conflict Location & Event Data (ACLED), Ukraine launched an average of 30 drones per day in the weeks leading up to the peace talks. In the second half of February and the first half of March, this figure increased by 16.7%, to 35 per day.

As Ukrinform reported, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) wrote in a recent review that Russia is trying to exploit the ceasefire and upcoming peace talks to seize new territories in Ukraine and install a pro-Russian puppet government in Kyiv.

Photo: Aleksandr Gusev/PACIFIC P/SIPA