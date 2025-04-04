403
AAPCON 2025 Ayurveda Parv To Be Held First' Time In Mumbai From 5 To 7 April
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, April 4, 2025: The AYUSH Ministry has received a new impetus from the concept of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and against this backdrop, the AAPCON 2025 "Ayurved parv" conference and expo has been organized for the first time in Mumbai by the Association of Ayurvedic Practitioners (AAP). Known as Ayurveda Parv, this conference, which has gained fame this year, is the 5th international and 14th national conference and will be held at Hotel Taj Lands End, Bandra West from 5 to 7 April 2025. The conference will consist of three days of expo, free health check-ups, and seminars.
Based on the concept of 'Ayurveda Jagat Setu' (Ayurveda: Bridge to Global Health), this conference, in collaboration with the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, will bring together renowned Ayurveda experts, leading physicians and researchers from all over the world. The conference will be graced by the Chief Guest, Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha (Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India), Ayurveda Board Chairman Dr. B. S. Prasad, Ethics Committee Chairman Rakesh Sharma, and MOA Advisor Manoj Nesri. Many eminent personalities from the field of Ayurveda will participate in the symposium and provide a platform for the Indian Ayurveda system at the global level.
Speaking on this, Association of Ayurvedic Practitioners Mumbai President Dr. Nilesh Doshi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided an international platform to the Indian Ayurveda sector through the Ministry of AYUSH. In this context The AAPCON 2025 conference is being organized with the aim of strengthening the position of Ayurveda in contemporary healthcare. With over 200 international Ayurveda experts in the conference, the event will provide an excellent platform for knowledge exchange, research discussions and professional networking.
The three-day conference will be based on key health areas and will feature various sessions, workshops and panel discussions. The first day of the conference will focus on liver and gallbladder disorders, endocrine system and Ayurvedic insurance mechanisms. The second day will focus on cardiology, cancer and surgery, with a special focus on Ayurvedic treatments for heart disease, hypertension and cancer. The third day will highlight advanced Ayurvedic techniques like Agnikarma, Raktamokshan, Ksharakarma, Marma Chikitsa and Nadi Pariyash.
Special Highlights of AAPCON 2025
AAPCON 2025 will host a special screening of the film "Samudra Manthan", dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari. Dhanvantari is the divine physician and symbol of Ayurveda's legacy.
The conference will also feature live workshops, special sessions with eminent Ayurvedic experts, as well as discussions on digital health marketing, corporate hospital partnerships and global opportunities for Ayurvedic professionals. The organization aims to make Ayurvedic knowledge, researchers and students from around the world easily accessible through this event.
