Using Tariffs As Weapon Against Interests Of All Parties, Says Chinese Ambassador

London: Using tariffs as a weapon seriously violates World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, severely undermines the multilateral trading system, and causes great harm to the interests of all parties, said the Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK) Zheng Zeguang on Thursday.

The ambassador made the remarks at a ceremony celebrating China's issuance of its first RMB-denominated sovereign green bond in London.

Zheng pointed out that, under the pretext of "reciprocity", the United States (US) imposed high tariffs on certain countries and regions, using tariffs as a weapon.

"Under the current circumstances, the international community should work more closely to reject the US unilateral, protectionist and trade bullying practices and keep the global trading system stable," he said.

Zheng said that China is firmly against the US planned tariff hikes on China, and will take resolute countermeasures to defend its interests.

The issuance of the first RMB green sovereign bonds in London marks a tangible step taken by China to follow up on the outcomes of the 11th China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue, said Zheng.

It also underscores China's commitment to green and low-carbon development. China will continue to collaborate with the international community to build a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable planet, he said.

At the event, Zheng reiterated China's determination in advancing China's modernization and commitment to openness and international collaboration.

China will continue to foster a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized first-class business environment for global enterprises, said Zheng.

He called on the UK business community to seize opportunities for closer cooperation with China, contribute to the development of China-UK relations, and make a greater contribution to the global green and low-carbon transition as well as addressing climate change.