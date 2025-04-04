Vietnam Regrets US Tariff Decision Spokesperson

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Hanoi: Vietnam regrets the U.S. decision to impose reciprocal tariffs on Vietnamese exports, spokesperson of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pham Thu Hang said on Friday, according to Vietnam News Agency.

"The decision is not in line with the reality of the mutually beneficial economic and trade cooperation between the two nations. It fails to reflect the spirit of our comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, stability, cooperation and development," she said.

She said Vietnam has actively engaged in discussions with the United States in recent times to address obstacles and promote bilateral economic and trade cooperation towards fair, sustainable and mutually beneficial trade.

Vietnam will continue to work and discuss with the United States in a constructive and cooperative spirit to seek practical solutions that contribute to the stable and sustainable development of bilateral economic ties, ensuring the interests of people and businesses of both countries, the spokesperson said.