Madison Street Capital Arranges Credit Facility For Barrier Fencing Supply Company

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "It is a pleasure to represent Barrier Fencing Supply in their growth capital raise. We are excited to be a part of this important milestone and look forward to supporting their continued growth and expansion," said Jay Rodgers, Senior Managing Director at Madison Street Capital.

"Working with Madison Street Capital has been a rewarding experience, providing us with valuable insights and access to capital. Their team is dedicated, hardworking, and always accessible whenever we have questions or need advice. Furthermore, they delivered a thorough and expertly prepared investor package, and we are very satisfied with the entire process," said Cory Hunt, Chief Operations Officer at BFS.

About Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital, an international investment bank with expertise in mergers and acquisitions, is committed to integrity, excellence, leadership, and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, sell-side representation, financial opinions, and valuation services to publicly and privately held businesses. These services position our clients to succeed in the global marketplace. In undertaking each new project, the client's goals and objectives become ours, ranging from financial advisory and successful capital raises to M&A transactions to transfers of ownership. Madison Street Capital views emerging markets as the core component driving the global growth of our clients and will continue to focus significant assets on these markets. Our firm has earned the trust of clients around the world through our unwavering dedication to the highest levels of professional standards. For more information, please visit

About Barrier Fencing Supply Company

Barrier Fencing Supply Company (BFS) is a wholesale fencing supplier focused on providing high-quality fencing materials, accessories, and gate hardware. Specializing in aluminum and vinyl fencing products, the Company operates through both corporate and franchised locations across the Eastern United States. BFS differentiates itself through high-quality materials, scalable operations, and a strategic focus on serving both corporate and franchised markets in the Eastern U.S. For additional information visit

About Corporate Trust Fund

Corporate Trust Fund is a dynamic financial institution with a singular focus-providing strategic financing solutions to businesses of all sizes. Its mission is to empower entrepreneurs, startups, and established enterprises by offering tailored business loans and advances that fuel their expansion and drive their vision forward. For additional information visit

