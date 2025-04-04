Sportsmed Physical Therapy Expands With New Clinic In Riverdale, NJ

SportsMed continues to grow, bringing personalized, expert care to communities across New Jersey.

GLEN ROCK, N.J., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SportsMed Physical Therapy, a leading provider of outpatient rehabilitation and wellness services, proudly announces the opening of a brand-new clinic in Riverdale, New Jersey. This expansion brings SportsMed's total number of locations to 44 across New Jersey and Connecticut, strengthening its mission to deliver accessible, high-quality care throughout the region.

"As we celebrate our continued growth in 2025, I am proud to announce the opening of our newest clinic in Riverdale," said Peter N. Ponzini, CEO of SportsMed Physical Therapy. "Each new location reflects our commitment to expanding access to exceptional care and serving more communities with clinical excellence."

The Riverdale clinic offers SportsMed's comprehensive, multidisciplinary services, including:



Physical therapy

Occupational/hand therapy

Chiropractic care

Acupuncture services Pelvic floor physical therapy

In addition, SportsMed's HomeCare division provides outpatient physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy services directly in patients' homes-ensuring comfort and convenience for those unable to travel to a clinic.

Since partnering with Hildred Capital Management in 2018, SportsMed has grown from 7 to 44 locations and continues to expand its footprint with patient-first, high-quality care at the core of its mission.

About SportsMed Physical Therapy

Founded in 2004, SportsMed Physical Therapy is a multi-disciplinary healthcare provider offering high-quality outpatient services. With 44 clinics across New Jersey and Connecticut, SportsMed delivers a wide range of rehabilitative therapies with a focus on patient-centered outcomes and long-term wellness. For more information, visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

About Hildred Capital Management

Hildred Capital Management is a healthcare-focused private equity firm based in New York City, dedicated to helping middle-market companies grow and succeed. For more information, visit and follow the firm on LinkedIn .

Media contact:

Mario Cala

Executive Vice President of Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE SportsMed Physical Therapy

