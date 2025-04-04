Trinet To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On April 25

DUBLIN, Calif., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET ), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced it will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 before U.S. market hours on Friday, April 25, 2025.

TriNet will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. PT (8:30 a.m. ET) on April 25, 2025, to discuss the financial results. A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of TriNet's website at href="" rel="nofollow" trine . Participants can pre-register for the webcast by going to: .

Participants can also pre-register for the upcoming conference call. Those who pre-register will receive a unique PIN, enabling instant access to the call. To pre-register, visit: .

Participants who do not pre-register for the call can still join by dialing +1 877 328 5510 and asking to attend the TriNet first quarter earnings conference call.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the TriNet site for approximately one year.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET ) provides comprehensive HR solutions, technology, expertise, and access to world-class benefits that enable small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to attract and develop top-tier talent. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet or follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Instagram .