Ring Pop Transforms Near Crisis Into Opportunity With Grand Opening Of New U.S. Manufacturing Plant

New Moosic, PA Facility Secures Jobs, Fuels Growth, and Solidifies the Brand's Iconic Status

MOOSIC, Pa., April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - After a production shutdown threatened supply, Ring Pop has bounced back in a big way-officially opening the doors to a brand new 120,000 sq/ft factory in Moosic, Pennsylvania. Nearly four times the size of its previous facility, this expansion not only restores production but enhances it, ensuring the iconic candy brand is stronger than ever. With 2025 projections set to surpass $100 million in retail sales, Ring Pop is on track for a milestone year.

On August 29, 2024, after 47 years of operations at the original Ring Pop factory in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the unexpected closure of the manufacturing facility put the business at risk and created uncertainty for over 100 dedicated team members.

"It would not have been surprising for it to take at least a year or more to get back up and running," said Tony Jacobs, CEO of Bazooka Brands. "But we have an incredible team, and I could not be prouder of how they responded. In a matter of weeks, they found a new location. In a matter of months, they moved our equipment. And in just six months, the facility, our equipment, and our team were fully operational again. What an unbelievable accomplishment."

This multimillion-dollar investment, backed by Apax Partners LLP, not only allows Bazooka to retain its existing workforce but also creates new opportunities for the local community as production scales to meet growing demand. The new facility allows the brand to produce 1.5 million Ring Pops per day, cementing its ability to keep pace with increasing consumer demand.

"Rather than seeing this challenge as a setback, our team seized the opportunity to elevate operations and prepare for the brand's exciting future," added Jocelyn Stahl, Chief of Global Operations, Bazooka Brands. "This isn't just a replacement-it's a major upgrade that will enable us to expand operations and drive Ring Pop to new heights."

Ring Pop, a staple in American candy culture, has been proudly made in the U.S. since its launch in 1977, and this expansion underscores Bazooka Brands' commitment to American manufacturing, supply chain efficiency, and cutting edge automation. Boasting 99% household awareness in the U.S., this investment ensures that Ring Pop remains a nostalgic favorite and iconic brand for generations to come.

To celebrate this milestone, Ring Pop proudly hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on March 27th. The event brought together over 100 distinguished guests including: Pennsylvania State Senator Marty Flynn, House Representative Jim Haddock, Moosic Mayor Robert Bennie and Scranton Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti, local dignitaries, media, investors, board members and community leaders, to commemorate the exciting expansion and the next chapter in the Ring Pop legacy.

