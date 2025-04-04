Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Privacy Sun Shade (CNC-996)

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a newly designed window shade that would increase privacy without blocking your view of the outside," said an inventor, from Lancaster, S.C., "so I invented the PRIVACY SUN SHADE. My design would also increase safety by protecting you against the sun's harmful rays."

The invention provides an improved design for a window covering. In doing so, it prevents the sun's harmful rays from entering a room. It also allows the user to see the outside while preventing others from looking inside. As a result, it increases privacy, security and safety. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, offices, businesses, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-996, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

