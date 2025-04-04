Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Privacy Sun Shade (CNC-996)
PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a newly designed window shade that would increase privacy without blocking your view of the outside," said an inventor, from Lancaster, S.C., "so I invented the PRIVACY SUN SHADE. My design would also increase safety by protecting you against the sun's harmful rays."
The invention provides an improved design for a window covering. In doing so, it prevents the sun's harmful rays from entering a room. It also allows the user to see the outside while preventing others from looking inside. As a result, it increases privacy, security and safety. The invention features a practical and durable design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households, offices, businesses, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CNC-996, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment