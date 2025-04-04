MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cheating in Asian Gaming: The Hidden Costs and Impact on Revenue" report from Niko Partners, Inc. has been added tooffering.Cheating has become an increasingly major concern among Asian gamers. It's not only a matter of unfairness. Niko's recent survey which included over 6,500 Asian gamers, revealed that in-game cheating is the top issue negatively affecting the gaming experience. The problem is particularly pronounced among PC gamers, with 21% citing cheating as the primary issue disrupting their gameplay. Beyond just frustration, the consequences of widespread cheating extend deeper, affecting key user segments that drive the industry's revenue.One of the biggest concerns for game developers is how cheating impacts their most valuable players - often referred to as "whales" - who spend significant amounts of money on in-game purchases. When these high spenders become a victim of cheating, their engagement and spending habits are likely to decline, leading to a direct hit in revenue. Without strong anti-cheat measures, companies risk alienating their most profitable users, ultimately paying a steep price for not addressing the problem. This Knowledge Brief explores the impact of cheating and estimates the hidden cost that developers and publishers must pay for unaddressed cheating.



Most Disliked Elements of Gaming as Reported by Gamers

Likelihood of Gamers to Find Cheating as the -Single Biggest Issue in Gaming Relative to the Average

Magnitude of Cheating by Asian Country Cheating is Becoming an Increasing Problem Over Time

