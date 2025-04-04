US Textile And Clothing Import Trends Report 2025: Record Highs And Evolving Market Dynamics

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trends in US Textile and Clothing Imports, 2025" report from Textiles Intelligence Ltd. has been added tooffering.

This 2025 report contains analysis and insight into the USA's top ten foreign suppliers of textiles and clothing in 2024, along with more specific information on US imports of textiles alone and US imports of clothing alone.

The report also includes an outlook for 2025 and beyond, and a statistical appendix containing data on exchange rates and US imports of cotton and man-made fibre baby garments, cotton coats, cotton dresses, cotton knitted shirts, cotton non-knitted (woven) shirts, cotton pile towels, cotton skirts, cotton trousers, cotton underwear, denim trousers, man-made fibre bras, man-made fibre coats, man-made fibre dresses, man-made fibre knitted shirts, man-made fibre skirts, man-made fibre trousers and wool coats.

US imports of textiles and clothing rose in value in 2024 although they were only at their sixth highest level on record as the rise followed a steep decline in the previous year. In volume terms, however, US imports of textiles and clothing rose to a record high. Within the 2024 total, US imports of fabrics rose to a record high and US imports of made-up textiles rose to their second highest level on record. There were also rises in US imports of clothing and US imports of yarn, although imports of clothing were at their third lowest level since 2014 while imports of yarn were only at their tenth highest level on record.

The average price of US textile and clothing imports fell in 2024 to a record low, reflecting the fact that the fall was the 12th in 13 years. The fall reflected a decline in the average price of US textile imports and a decline in the average price of US clothing imports. In terms of fibre type, man-made fibres continued to dominate US textile and apparel imports as a whole, and man-made fibre products accounted for the largest share of US apparel imports for the 11th consecutive year. China remained by far the USA's biggest textile and clothing supplier and, furthermore, US textile and clothing imports from China increased.

There were also increases in US textile and clothing imports from several of the other nine supplying countries which ranked among the leading ten. The fastest increase in value terms was in US textile and clothing imports from Cambodia, followed by those from India, Vietnam, Pakistan, Indonesia and Bangladesh. By contrast, US textile and clothing imports from Italy and Mexico fell in value and plunged in volume while US textile and clothing imports from Turkey edged down in value but rose in volume.

Who should buy this report?



Manufacturers of fibres, textiles, clothing and chemicals

Textile and clothing machinery manufacturers - spinning, weaving, knitting, sewing and import/export

Textile and clothing brands and retailers like Adidas, H&M etc.

Educational institutions like universities, fashion schools etc.

Business consultancy firms

Textile and clothing trade associations Government trade bodies

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

INTRODUCTION



General trends in US textile and clothing imports

General trends in US textile and clothing import prices

General trends in US textile and clothing imports by supplying country in 2024

Influence of the US economy on imports Outlook for US textile and clothing imports in 2025

US IMPORTS OF TEXTILES AND CLOTHING BY MAIN CATEGORY: YARNS, FABRICS, APPAREL AND MADE-UP TEXTILES

US IMPORTS OF TEXTILES AND CLOTHING BY FIBRE TYPE

MAJOR SUPPLIERS OF US TEXTILE AND CLOTHING IMPORTS



US textile and clothing imports from China

US textile and clothing imports from Asian countries

South Asia

USMCA countries: Mexico and Canada

CAFTA-DR and CBI countries European countries

US IMPORTS OF TEXTILES



General trends US imports of textiles by leading supplying countries

US IMPORTS OF CLOTHING



General trends US imports of clothing by leading supplying countries

STATISTICAL APPENDIX

