Wireless, Telecom, Tech Industry Analyst And Columnist Jeff Kagan Celebrates 40 Years Helping Companies And Investors

- Jeff KAGANATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Kagan celebrates four-decades of being in business. He thanks existing clients and welcomes new clients to his practice. Over time, his business has expanded, grown and changed, decade after decade.Working with Kagan can help your company raise your profile in the loud and noisy and chaotic marketplace. To be better seen and heard, as he has helped many others.Contact him to discuss and explore whether becoming a client makes sense for you as well.In the mid-1980s, Kagan started as a Telecom Industry Analyst. Every local, long distance and wireless carriers were clients of his.He has shared his thoughts on breaking news, companies, investments, changing technology and the changing industry through his columns, through giving comments to the media in their stories, through keynote speeches, lunch meetings with senior executives and much more.Over time his industry coverage has grown and expanded, as has his name recognition which has also risen. Over time, this had led to increased reach and trust.Today, Jeff Kagan has become one of the best-known and most highly trusted and objective Industry Analysts.Today, as the marketplace explodes with new growth opportunities from new technologies, many companies from industry leaders as well as new players.To succeed today, every company needs to be seen, heard and discovered over all the noise and chaos of the growing and changing marketplace.As a Telecom, Wireless and Tech Industry Analyst, Jeff Kagan follows many segments including wireless, telecom, technology, AI, IoT, private wireless, private networks, pay TV, cable TV, streaming, satellite, quantum and more.Kagan also shares his thoughts and opinions with the web based, broadcast and print media. This ads color and flavor to their work.This includes television networks like CNBC, Fox Business, CNN, Schwab Network, TD Ameritrade Network and others. He has also been quoted in hundreds of print news resources as well.As a Tech Columnist, Kagan writes columns for a variety of news sites. He writes about companies, client and non-client, who he follows, new and old, small and large. Plus, their moves, their products and services, their growth strategies and more.If you run a news web site, please contact Kagan to discuss having him write for your site as well.Some companies Kagan focuses on are on the growing side of the growth curve. Others have crested and today are on the falling side. Both types continue to do business going forward. Both need to stay current in the eyes of customers, investors and workers.He also hosts the“Jeff Kagan Interviews” where he interviews CEOs and top executives of some of the industries interesting companies and newsmakers. These interviews are posted on Twitter (x) and LinkedIn and search engines like Google and Google News.Kagan also publishes press releases to further expand his reach and audience, as well as help client companies increase their visibility.All this and more helps client companies expand their Public Relations and visibility in a noisy industry.If you would like to be followed and covered by Jeff Kagan, please contact him to discuss the possibility of becoming a client.Also, reporters who need expert, industry opinion for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan as well.Reach Jeff Kagan by email at ...Visit his web site for more details atLinkedIn site:Twitter (x) site:Read Jeff Kagan columns onRead Jeff Kagan columns onSearch“Google News” and“Google Search” for“Jeff Kagan” to see a further sampling of his current work.About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Tech Industry Analyst, Columnist, Top Tech Influencer and Keynote Speaker for four decades. He follows, comments on and writes about companies and changing technology including wireless, 5G, 6G, telecom, AI, Quantum, Event Horizon, Singularity, IoT, Pay TV, Streaming TV, Communications technology, Consumer Electronics, Metaverse, Tele Health, Health Tech, Self-driving cars, Autonomous driving, Smart cities, Electric vehicles, Machine learning and much more in the B2B and B2C world.# # #

