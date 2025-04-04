Joe Bonamassa Returns To South Florida With Special Performance At Hard Rock Live In Hollywood, FL On December 6 Th

Photo Credit - Estelle Massry

Public On-Sale Starts Friday, April 4 at 10 am ET

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa has announced a special one-night-only performance at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL, taking place on Friday, December 6th, 2025. This show marks Bonamassa's highly anticipated return to South Florida following his sold-out run of U.S. dates earlier this year. Public on-sale starts today at 10am ET viaThis announcement comes during a banner year for Joe Bonamassa, who's about to kick off his Spring Tour across Europe. After a short break, his supergroup Black Country Communion, will headline shows in 10 select cities across the continent.While overseas for his Summer Tour, Bonamassa will also perform an exclusive three-night run in Cork, Ireland, paying tribute to the legendary Rory Gallagher. The special engagement-organized by the iconic Aiken Promotions in collaboration with Gallagher's family-marks the 30th anniversary of the beloved guitarist's passing.Looking ahead, Bonamassa's 2025 U.S. Summer Tour will feature a limited run of outdoor performances at iconic venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre, and Vina Robles Amphitheatre. Come September, the hardest-working man in show business returns for a handful of special stateside shows before setting sail on the sold-out, inaugural Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea ALASKA cruise.The star-studded lineup for this unforgettable voyage includes Marcus King, Little Feat, Marc Broussard, The Record Company, Sue Foley, and more.Bonamassa is also riding high from the recent release of his two new singles "Still Walking With Me”, an upbeat nod to steadfast love and second chances” and“Shake This Ground ,” a powerful uplifting anthem, both produced by longtime collaborator Kevin Shirley. These tracks offer a first glimpse at Joe's upcoming studio album, due later this year, and follows his searing collaboration with Sammy Hagar on“Fortune Teller Blues,” that dropped in January.As a four-time Grammy-nominated artist, Bonamassa has cemented his status as one of the most celebrated live performers of his generation, with 28 No. 1 albums on the Billboard Blues Chart-the most in history. His recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra, debuted at No. 1 and captures a landmark performance backed by a full orchestra at one of the world's most iconic venues.Beyond the stage, Bonamassa continues to champion music education and independent artistry through his nonprofit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, producing and releasing other artists through his labels KTBA Records and Journeyman Records and management company Journeyman LLC, which supports rising talent around the globe.With his Hard Rock Live return this December, fans can expect an unforgettable night of genre-defying blues, fiery guitar solos, and the kind of electrifying musicianship that only Bonamassa can deliver. Fans and critics alike would agree that every Joe Bonamassa show is a brand new experience. For tickets, VIP packages, and all upcoming tour dates, visit .EUROPE TOUR 2025April 21 - Glasgow, UK - SEC CentreApril 23 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita ArenaApril 25 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank ArenaApril 26 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint ArenaApril 27 - Brighton, UK - Brighton CentreApril 29 - Oberhausen, DE - Rudolf Weber ArenaApril 30 - Munich, DE - OlympiahalleMay 2 - Prague, CR - O2 UniversamMay 3 - Warsaw, PL - COS TorwarMay 6 - Hannover, DE - Zag ArenaMay 8 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 9 - Frankfort, DE - JahrhunderthalleMay 10 - Antwerp, BE - Lotto ArenaBLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION EUROPE TOUR 2025June 6 - Frederiksberg, DK - FalkonersalenJune 7 - Solvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock FestivalJune 9 - Tilburg, NL - 013 Poppodium TilburgJune 10 - Hamburg, DE - StadtparkJune 12 - Berlin, DE - ZitadelleJune 13 - Olomouc, CZ - Korunni PevnustkaJune 15 - Charlotta Valley, PL - Rock Legends FestivalJune 17 - Vienna, AT- Vienna GasometerJune 19 - Koln, DE - TanzbrunnenEUROPE SUMMER TOUR 2025July 1 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee+*July 2 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee+*July 3 - Cork, IE - Live at The Marquee+July 6 - Klam, AT- Clam CastleJuly 8 - Veszprem, HU - VeszpremfestJuly 10 - Stuttgart, DE - Jazzopen StuttgartJuly 13 - Weert, NL - BospopJuly 18 - Pordenone, IT - Parco San ValentinoJuly 19 - Rome, IT - Auditorium Parco della Musica - Cavea+ Rory Gallagher Celebration starring Joe Bonamassa* Sold OutU.S. SUMMER 2025 TOURJuly 31 – Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CAAugust 1 – Vina Robles Amphitheatre – Paso Robles, CAAugust 3 – Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, ORAugust 5 – BECU Live at Northern Quest – Airway Heights, WAAugust 6 – Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre – Pocatello, IDAugust 8 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, COAugust 9 – Sandia Resort & Casino Amphitheater – Albuquerque, NMSEPTEMBER 2025September 12 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond FestivalSeptember 13 - Vienna, VA - WolftrapSeptember 15-21, 2025 - Seattle, WA - Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea ALASKAWINTER 2025 TOUR (More dates to be announced soon)Friday, December 6th - Hard Rock Live - Hollywood, FLAbout Joe Bonamassa:Blues-rock superstar Joe Bonamassa is one of the most celebrated performing musicians of today. As a four-time GRAMMY-nominated artist and 15x Blues Music Award Nominee (4-time winner), he achieved his 28th No. 1 album on the Billboard Blues Chart with his most recent live album and concert film, Live at the Hollywood Bowl With Orchestra. Only in his mid-40s, Bonamassa has become a living legend with an astounding multi-genre catalog. He has released more than 50 albums, including studio and live recordings, as well as collaborative albums with his adventurous side projects: Black Country Communion and Rock Candy Funk Party.A prolific writer who is always on the hunt to expand his eclectic musical horizons, Bonamassa has a limitless work ethic whether it's in the studio, on the road, or working with other artists to spur new music. In recent years, he has produced an immense number of albums including Joanne Shaw Taylor, Marc Broussard, Larry McCray, Jimmy Hall, and others for his independent labels Journeyman Records and KTBA Records, and has also recently launched Journeyman LLC, a full-service artist management, record label, concert promotion, and marketing company that builds awareness for independent artists worldwide. Visit for more information.For more information, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR[..., 973.330.1711]

