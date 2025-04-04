Understanding Wage And Overtime Pay Laws: A Hidden Issue For Many Hourly Employees

- Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel, NV, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hourly workers who "go the extra mile" to impress an employer or pursue a promotion risk engaging in unpaid labor, and often do not know there are laws and rights associated with their“non-exempt” employment status. Such employees may think putting in extra hours without additional pay is normal and expected, not realizing they are legally entitled to fair wages in exchange for all time worked.Wage and overtime pay laws are federal laws designed to protect hourly workers and state that employees must be compensated for all hours worked, including overtime. Overtime is typically paid at a higher rate for hours exceeding 40 in a workweek. However, lack of awareness about these laws can leave employees vulnerable to exploitation.To provide education and support on this issue, LegalMatch, the leading provider of attorney-client matching, offers many online resources. If an individual is in need of legal counsel, they can be easily matched with an attorney experienced in employment law . The platform also has an extensive online Law Library where individuals can access free articles on wages and overtime pay laws, among many other legal topics.About LegalMatchLegalMatch is the nation's oldest and largest online legal lead-generation service. Headquartered in Reno, Nevada, LegalMatch helps people find the right lawyer and helps attorneys find new clients. LegalMatch's service is free to individuals and small businesses looking for legal help. For more information about LegalMatch, please visit our website or contact us directly.

