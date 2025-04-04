OPIC Technologies, Inc. Brings 3D Livestreaming To Sports Coaching And Training

Welcome to the OPIC*Verse

OPIC's 3D livestream technology offers coaches new insights into athlete performance, movement, and spatial awareness in real time.

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OPIC Technologies, Inc., a leader in 3D livestream technology, is introducing a new layer of depth to athletic coaching by enabling real-time, spatially accurate viewing of sports performance. By capturing not just movement but also orientation and depth, OPIC's 3D livestreaming tools offer coaches a more complete understanding of athletes' technique, positioning, and decision-making-both in practice and competition.

Traditional video has long been a staple in coaching, but its two-dimensional limitations can make it difficult to assess subtle aspects of athletic performance. Spatial relationships between players, body angles, timing, and field positioning are often flattened or obscured. OPIC's 3D livestreaming changes this by preserving spatial perspective, allowing coaches to see how athletes interact with their environment and with each other in real time.

This has broad applications across sports, from analyzing a quarterback's throwing mechanics, to tracking a sprinter's stride efficiency, to studying team formations during gameplay. By streaming live sessions in 3D, coaches can offer immediate feedback, compare movements from multiple perspectives, and archive training data for long-term development.

“Spatial context is critical in sports,” said Bob Douglas, CEO at OPIC Technologies.“Our 3D livestreaming allows coaches to observe not only what an athlete is doing, but where and how they're doing it in space-something 2D video simply can't fully convey.”

This technology also has potential in remote coaching scenarios, allowing experts to evaluate athletes from anywhere with a level of detail that brings virtual training closer to in-person assessment. As coaching becomes increasingly data-driven and visual, tools like 3D livestreaming support more informed decisions and tailored athlete development.

About OPIC Technologies, Inc.

OPIC Technologies, Inc. is the global leader in 3D livestream technology, specializing in real-time immersive streaming that captures depth, motion, and spatial context. OPIC's solutions are used across industries-from sports and entertainment to education, travel, and beyond-to help people connect more deeply with experiences and environments.



