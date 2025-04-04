MENAFN - EIN Presswire) product-lead-at-meta.jpeg" width="300" height="300" alt="Ying Li - Product Lead at Meta" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Ying Li - Product Lead at Meta

Ying Li Honored as Winner in the 2025 TITAN Business Awards for Transformative Work in Recommendation Systems

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The 2025 TITAN Business Awards has officially concluded its first season, unveiling a new class of distinguished winners. With over 5000 entries submitted from across 60 countries-including the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Canada, China, Germany, India, Singapore, Turkey, and more-this season proved to be a powerful showcase of global business excellence.

Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the TITAN Business Awards celebrates outstanding achievements from entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations alike. Among the distinguished winners is Ying Li , recognized for her groundbreaking leadership and contributions in developing next-generation recommendation systems.

Ying Li's career has been built around a central insight, where recommendation systems are able to drive meaningful connections, real-time transactions, and scalable engagement between people and businesses. From early-stage startups to global tech giants like Meta and Amazon, Ying has consistently delivered innovations to greatly enhanced the user experience across platforms.

At Meta, Ying led the development of Click-to-Message Down-Funnel Conversion Ads, an intelligent recommendation engine that powers high-intent conversations between customers and businesses through WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram DMs. Rather than optimizing for passive clicks, the system prioritizes transaction-ready interactions, matching users with businesses based on interest, behavior, and contextual signals. In just six months, adoption increased sixfold, contributing billions in new annual revenue and reshaping how business messaging drives ROI across Meta's platforms.

In parallel, she spearheaded the creation of Instagram Shopping (Shops You May Like) and Pages You May Like-Meta's first recommendation engines focused on connecting users with brands and services. These tools opened new paths for small and medium-sized businesses to reach high-intent audiences without relying solely on paid ads, strengthening platform equity and discoverability.

Prior to her time at Meta, Ying led key innovations at Amazon. She was instrumental in developing Shop the Look, a visual search solution that uses deep learning to analyze fashion elements and recommend complete outfits. Her work here bridged the gap between inspiration and action, enabling shoppers to browse by image and engage with a more intuitive, personalized shopping experience. The product drove billions in gross merchandise volume and helped redefine the role of computer vision in e-commerce.

Ying's expertise traces back even further, building personalized recommendation engines at Yahoo Finance, designing RTB ad systems at Kika Tech, and creating the first job-seeker recommendation platform at 12Twenty. In each case, her systems elevated outcome, turning data into decisions, and intent into impact.

The Evaluation Process

Entries for the TITAN Business Awards are evaluated through a blind judging process by an international panel of business leaders, industry professionals, and experts. Evaluated solely on their individual merits, each submission competes on a level playing field. The TITAN Business Awards recognize only the most exceptional performers across the global business landscape, selecting winners based on their achievements and meaningful impact within their fields. Ying Li's entry stood out for its technical depth, strategic value, and measurable results across multiple industries, firmly establishing her as a leader driving excellence in today's competitive environment.

Notable Achievement in the 2025 TITAN Business Awards:

1. Product & Services - Artificial Intelligence

“At TITAN, we celebrate those who don't just meet expectations-they set new ones,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“We proudly congratulate Ying Li for her vision, determination, and the meaningful impact she has made as she continues to move the world of business ahead.”

For further information, please contact Ying Li at ....

About Ying Li

Ying Li is a leading technologist and product strategist specializing in recommendation systems. Her career spans more than a decade of delivering high-impact solutions in advertising, e-commerce, finance, and education. With a focus on real-world utility and responsible innovation, Ying's work continues to set new standards for how technology serves business and user needs alike.

Ying Li

Meta

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.