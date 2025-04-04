GBU Foundation Awards $92,500 In Grants To Fifteen Nonprofits

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nonprofits were celebrated during Community Grant Awards ceremony

Pittsburgh, PA, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On April 3, 2025, the GBU Foundation (Foundation) hosted its annual Community Grant Awards night. Fifteen nonprofit organizations were awarded grants in the areas of GBU Life's (GBU) four Community Pillars – Wellness, Education, Charitable Giving and Hometown Hero Support. The winning organizations were as follows:

Wellness Pillar

. First prize of $10,000: Casey's Clubhouse (Bethel Park, PA)

. Second prize of $5,000: Community of Hope Free Health Clinic (Toledo, OH)

. Third prize of $2,500: St. Patrick Senior Center, Inc. (Detroit, MI)

Education Pillar

. First prize of $10,000: Children's Advocacy Center of Kent County (Grand Rapids, MI)

. Second prize of $5,000: Elizabeth Seton Center, Inc. (Pittsburgh, PA)

. Third prize of $2,500: Allegheny Health Network Chill Project (Pittsburgh, PA)

Charitable Giving Pillar

. First prize of $10,000: Women's Help Center, Inc. (Johnstown, PA)

. Second prize of $5,000: The Open Door Pantry (Eagan, MN)

. Third prize of $2,500: Irving Park Community Food Pantry (Chicago, IL)

Hometown Hero Support Pilla r

. First prize of $10,000: Heroes Supporting Heroes (Oakdale, PA)

. Second prize of $5,000: Meals on Wheels Erie – Veterans in Need (Erie, PA)

. Third prize of $2,500: Restore 22, Inc. (Moon, PA)

Special Awards

. Community Builders Award of $10,000: Kidcelerate (Pittsburgh, PA)

. Young Philanthropists Award of $2,500: Mittens for Detroit, Inc. (Berkley, MI)

. GBU Employees' Choice Award of $10,000: GBU District 684 Jackie Alaimo Memorial Grant Fund (Pittsburgh, PA)

“We celebrate the dedication of these remarkable organizations and the meaningful change they bring to their communities. These grants from the GBU Foundation are more than just funding – they are investments in a brighter, stronger future for those they serve,” said GBU Executive Vice President/Chief Marketing Officer Lesley Mann.

GBU members, donors and supporters nominated charitable organizations in each of GBU's four Community Pillars, namely Wellness, Education, Charitable Giving and Hometown Hero Support. Finalists were selected, and nearly 7,000 votes were cast to determine the winning grant award recipients.

About the GBU Foundation

The GBU Foundation, established in 1963, is dedicated to helping donors achieve their philanthropic goals. The foundation seeks to enhance the positive impact of donors and GBU members by awarding scholarships and community grants.

About GBU Financial Life

Based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, GBU Life is a member-owned, fraternal benefit society founded in 1892 to help individuals secure their futures, build their legacies and support their communities. Today, GBU members continue to prioritize financial protection while giving back to causes that matter most. As a member-owned organization, GBU Life maintains low operating costs, which allows it to offer competitively priced life insurance, strong annuity rates and stable investment returns. GBU Life remains dedicated to financial strength and member-focused service.

