Tech-Driven Growth In $63.3B Mobile Trading Card Games Market Boom: AR, Cloud Gaming, And Cross-Platform Play Boosting Engagement
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|183
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$35.58 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$63.33 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Rising popularity of mobile gaming platforms globally
5.1.1.2. Availability of high-speed internet and 5G connectivity
5.1.1.3. Integration of augmented reality (AR) technology enhances user engagement and gaming experience
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Concerns over in-app purchases and monetization strategies
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Adoption of artificial intelligence to create dynamic and personalized game experiences for individual players
5.1.3.2. Integration of blockchain technology for digital trading
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Concerns associated with data security and user privacy in the face of increasing cyber threats
5.2. Market Segmentation Analysis
5.2.1. Game Mechanics: Growing popularity of Card collecting mechanics for driving player's engagement in game
5.2.2. Platform Type: Rising preference for smartphone mobile trading card game for seamless gaming experience
5.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.3.5. Industry Rivalry
5.4. PESTLE Analysis
5.4.1. Political
5.4.2. Economic
5.4.3. Social
5.4.4. Technological
5.4.5. Legal
5.4.6. Environmental
6. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Game Mechanics
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Card Battling
6.2.1. Real-Time
6.2.2. Turn-Based
6.3. Card Collecting
6.4. Deck Building
7. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Age Group
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Adults (25-40)
7.3. Young Adults (18-24)
7.4. Youth (13-17)
8. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Module
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Events & Tournaments
8.3. Multiplayer Modes
8.4. Single-player Campaigns
8.5. Training/Practice Modes
9. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Platform Type
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Smartphone
9.3. Tablet
10. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Audience
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Female
10.3. Male
11. Mobile Trading Card Game Market, by Revenue Model
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Advertisement Supported
11.3. In-App Purchases
11.4. Subscription-Based
12. Americas Mobile Trading Card Game Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Argentina
12.3. Brazil
12.4. Canada
12.5. Mexico
12.6. United States
13. Asia-Pacific Mobile Trading Card Game Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Australia
13.3. China
13.4. India
13.5. Indonesia
13.6. Japan
13.7. Malaysia
13.8. Philippines
13.9. Singapore
13.10. South Korea
13.11. Taiwan
13.12. Thailand
13.13. Vietnam
14. Europe, Middle East & Africa Mobile Trading Card Game Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Denmark
14.3. Egypt
14.4. Finland
14.5. France
14.6. Germany
14.7. Israel
14.8. Italy
14.9. Netherlands
14.10. Nigeria
14.11. Norway
14.12. Poland
14.13. Qatar
14.14. Russia
14.15. Saudi Arabia
14.16. South Africa
14.17. Spain
14.18. Sweden
14.19. Switzerland
14.20. Turkey
14.21. United Arab Emirates
14.22. United Kingdom
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2024
15.2. FPNV Positioning Matrix, 2024
15.3. Competitive Scenario Analysis
15.3.1. Global launch of pokemon trading card game pocket captivates fans
15.3.2. Pokemon trading card game pocket launches, digital card-collecting experience
15.3.3. Falcon's Beyond debuts Katmandu EtherMerge, a pioneering mobile game experience
15.4. Strategy Analysis & Recommendations
Mobile Trading Card Game Market
