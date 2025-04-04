Businesses Benefit From 24/7 Instant Payments

An Instant Payments platform allows businesses to send and receive funds within seconds at any time, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

- Satish PalvaiSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Managing financial operations across multiple siloed systems can be time-consuming and expensive. An all-in-one solution such as Aion makes it easy to bank digitally, automate bills and invoices, and access capital* to help a business grow.Aion's commercial-grade all-in-one banking solution combines an FDIC-insured deposit account** with powerful payment operations and bookkeeping apps to streamline business finances. Features such as Instant Payments (RTP/FedNOW) allow businesses to send and receive funds within seconds at any time - 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. This solution makes it possible for businesses to efficiently receive, manage and optimize payouts and disbursements across a wide range of payment rails such as RTPand FedNOW, as well as traditional methods such as ACH, Same Day ACH, and Wires.In the fast-paced digital landscape, businesses require the ability to settle payments instantly to maintain seamless operations and dependable liquidity. An Instant Payments capability ensures funds are cleared and settled within seconds, at any time of day or night. This constant access to funds empowers businesses to make prompt payments to employees and vendors, fostering stronger relationships while reducing costs.With enhanced liquidity across the payment ecosystem, businesses save on interest and fees. These savings free up capital for other uses, enabling vendors to expedite their own bill payments and improve overall financial stability. The combined result is a more robust economy with stronger business relationships, satisfied employees, and greater peace of mind for all stakeholders.Key Features of Instant Payments (RTP/FedNOW●Swift Settlement: Transactions settle within seconds, around the clock, every day of the year.●Enhanced Cash Flow: Immediate fund availability improves both financial stability and accessibility.●Domestic Only: Instant Payments are exclusively for transactions within the U.S.Just Date Inc. CEO Samantha Abramson says that this Instant Payments (RTP/FedNOW) feature has "streamlined cash flow." Abramson adds that the ability to pay suppliers in seconds translates to fewer disruptions and more time to focus on growing its business. Abramson calls this feature a "game-changer" for Just Date Inc.'s operations.Use cases of Aion Instant Payments (RTP/FedNOW●Payroll: Companies and providers can enhance employee financial flexibility by remitting funds instantly to employee accounts.●Merchant Settlement: Daily instant payments versus traditional next-day or later settlements.●Supply Chain: Instant supplier payments to expedite product and supply shipments.●Expense Reimbursements: Instantly settle employee and contractor expenses.●Trucking/Freight: Faster payments for truckers through instant settlement.●Insurance: Agents receive commissions in seconds improving relationships and revenue."Aion is excited to introduce our Instant Payments solution. We believe that all businesses should have access to a modern platform that delivers immediate results. At Aion, we are committed to exceeding our customers' expectations," said Satish Palvai, Founder and CEO.Businesses can learn more about Instant Payments (RTP/FedNOW) today by visiting aionfi/instant-payments. Aion business banking accounts are FDIC-insured through Cross River Bank, Member FDIC.About AionAion is a modern business finance platform, designed to simplify financial management. The company's mission is to enable business owners and finance professionals to focus on building and growing their businesses, while AI-powered software handles the rest. The Aion's platform is founded on the principles of customer-centric exceptional design, simplicity, and transparency.For media inquiries, please contact Christopher Basso at ....* Aion Business Loans, Aion Capital and Aion Lines of Credit are issued directly by Aion.** Aion is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking Services provided by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Aion accounts are FDIC insured up to $250,000 per depositor through Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. Banking Services for payments made via ACH, Wire, RTP, or FedNOWfrom the Aion Business Checking Account are provided by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC. The Aion Business Debit Visais issued by Cross River Bank, Member FDIC pursuant to a license from Visa, Inc., and may be used everywhere Visa is accepted.

